U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, the Republican from Pooler who chaired the House subcommittee that recommended the health care cuts, had the same message in an interview with “Politically Georgia” as he kicked off his Senate campaign in the spring.

“We’re not kicking anyone off Medicaid,” he said. “The Democrats are fearmongering.”

Carter said the fraud was coming from people who were getting Medicaid benefits from two states at once or “able-bodied people” who shouldn’t have been on the rolls at all. “We need to make sure we save that program, and we can do that,” he said. “We can cut waste, fraud and abuse.” Not only did Carter support the Medicaid cuts in the bill — he said he would have liked to see the cuts go deeper in the program that covers half of all births, 70% of nursing home patients and 2 in 5 children in Georgia. But just months after the bill passed, and years before the most drastic cuts are scheduled to go into effect, the looming changes are already being felt by entire rural communities, whether patients there are on Medicaid or not.

That’s because rural hospitals in Georgia say the federal health care spending cuts in the bill, along with scheduled cuts to Affordable Care Act subsidies, are forcing them to make difficult choices now they never wanted to contemplate.

Those choices are affecting all of the patients they serve, no matter what kind of insurance they are on, as hospitals evaluate cutting local services or closing altogether.

The first Georgia hospital to announce a significant budget shortfall was Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton. The 49-bed facility in Carter’s southeast Georgia district was named “Hospital of the Year” in 2022 by Hometown Health, a rural health association.

But CEO Bill Lee said Evans Memorial expects cuts to federal spending will leave the hospital with a $3.3 million hole in its budget in 2026. The most likely place to start to make up the difference would be cuts to its new intensive care unit.

Lee spoke at a press tour of the hospital arranged by Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. But the hospital leader said his decision to speak out wasn’t about partisan politics.

“This is about relevance and survivability,” he said.

“Survivability” was the same goal at St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia when it announced two weeks ago that it will close its labor and delivery unit by the end of October. Among several reasons the hospital pointed to for its decision were the congressional cuts to Medicaid.

Along with the Mother-Baby unit at the hospital, St. Mary’s said it will also discontinue its local OB-GYN services and transfer them all to Athens, about a 45-minute drive away.

The changes don’t just mean doctor appointments will be harder for pregnant women to get to. A local pregnancy center staffer told the AJC’s Michelle Baruchman they’re afraid of what it will mean for women’s health and safety without a labor and delivery unit in the area at all.

“Our fear is there’s going to be highway deliveries. There’s going to be women on the side of the road having babies and no prenatal care.”

St. Mary’s Hospital sits in U.S. Rep. Mike Collins’ district. Like Carter and all of the Republicans in Georgia’s House delegation, Collins voted for the “big, beautiful bill” too, as did U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens. But Clyde only supported the bill after opposing it over a gun rights issue.

