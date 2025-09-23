In the wake of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the Trump administration is pushing to criminalize hate speech and crack down on liberal groups it blames for his death.

Employers across the country, are suspending or firing employees for comments on social media condoning or celebrating Kirk’s death.

In Georgia there have been firings or suspension of employees from Delta and the Cobb County School District who spoke about Kirk’s death.

A civil rights lawyer who is on the board of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation said in Georgia employers can set those standards and make those decisions.

“In Georgia, for example, it’s absolutely part of being an at-will employee,” Nora Benavidez said on Tuesday’s edition of “Politically Georgia.”