AJC Publisher Andrew Morse on the end of the print newspaper

Morse talks to the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast about the move to end the physical newspaper and the AJC’s digital future.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's printing presses are shown. The AJC's last print edition will be Dec. 31, 2025. (Joey Ivansco/AJC)

By
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will stop its printed edition at the end of the year to concentrate on the news organization’s digital future.

“In terms of the impact of our journalism today, we’re reaching far more people digitally,” said publisher Andrew Morse on Tuesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast. “While we love the habit of opening the paper, the journalism has already happened before the paper hits your driveway.”

AJC Publisher Andrew Morse speaks to the audience at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library ahead of a live-to-tape recording of the "Politically Georgia" podcast in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 6, 2025. (Nathan Posner for the AJC)

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

This fall the company will launch an updated version of its mobile app, making it a customizable launching pad for news, video, podcasts, newsletters, the e-edition and perks for AJC subscribers.

The final print edition will appear Dec. 31, a Wednesday.

