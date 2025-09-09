The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will stop its printed edition at the end of the year to concentrate on the news organization’s digital future.
“In terms of the impact of our journalism today, we’re reaching far more people digitally,” said publisher Andrew Morse on Tuesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast. “While we love the habit of opening the paper, the journalism has already happened before the paper hits your driveway.”
Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC
This fall the company will launch an updated version of its mobile app, making it a customizable launching pad for news, video, podcasts, newsletters, the e-edition and perks for AJC subscribers.
The final print edition will appear Dec. 31, a Wednesday.
