Politics
Politics

If Kamala Harris had won, would Geoff Duncan be a Cabinet member?

Greg Bluestein interviews Wall Street Journal reporter Josh Dawsey on Thursday’s ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast about Dawsey’s new book on the 2024 election.
The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.
By
38 minutes ago

On Thursday’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution senior political reporter Greg Bluestein is joined by Wall Street Journal reporter Josh Dawsey to talk about Dawsey’s new book, “2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America.”

Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters take an in-depth look at a momentous election year. (Courtesy)

Credit: Courtesy photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Dawsey analyzed Democrats’ missteps in 2024, and what it might have looked like if former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan could’ve entered the Harris White House.

Geoff Duncan, the former Republican lieutenant governor of Georgia, speaks at the Republicans for Harris event in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

“I think he would have been one of the people she considered for a Cabinet post,” Dawsey said. “I think they hoped to put at least one Republican in the Cabinet in sort of a symbolic way.”

Dawsey weighed in on how the feud between President Donald Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was settled.

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday mailbag segment. You can also email your questions at PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Follow Natalie Mendenhall on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan was among a handful of Republicans who spoke at the Democratic National Convention nearly a year ago in support of then-Vice President Kamala Harris for president. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2024)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Once a rising GOP star, Geoff Duncan charts his course to the Democratic Party

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said a series of poor decisions by the GOP lead to his party switch.

Geoff Duncan’s choice to turn Democrat enrages some readers, delights others

Readers wrote criticism and praise of Geoff Duncan's decision to switch from the GOP to the Democratic party.

47m ago
ANALYSIS

Kemp’s latest gamble: A blank-slate Senate candidate with big stakes

The Latest

People film a statue of Confederate Gen. Albert Pike after it was toppled by protesters and set on fire in Washington early June 20, 2020. (Maya Alleruzz/AP)

Credit: AP

OPINION

Trump gives the Confederacy more to celebrate

47m ago

English proficiency rules spark concern among foreign-born truckers

1h ago
OPINION

You can pay your bills and see a doctor on your phone. Why not vote?

1h ago

Featured

Fort Stewart was placed under a lockdown Wednesday morning.

Credit: RYON HORNE / RHORNE@AJC.COM

LIVE UPDATES

Victims stable, suspect ID’d in shooting at Fort Stewart, officials say

The U.S. Army base was placed under lockdown at about 11 a.m.

1h ago

Michael Thurmond enters Ga. governor’s race pledging to be ‘bridge builder’

The former DeKalb County chief executive said he sees himself as a problem-solving “bridge builder” who can create bipartisan coalitions to counter President Trump’s policies.

Roblox faces flood of sexploitation lawsuits from parents

A DeKalb County mother has sued online gaming company Roblox alleging it puts profit before safety and allows predators to groom and exploit children.