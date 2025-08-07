If Kamala Harris had won, would Geoff Duncan be a Cabinet member?

On Thursday’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution senior political reporter Greg Bluestein is joined by Wall Street Journal reporter Josh Dawsey to talk about Dawsey’s new book, “2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America.”
Dawsey analyzed Democrats’ missteps in 2024, and what it might have looked like if former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan could’ve entered the Harris White House.
“I think he would have been one of the people she considered for a Cabinet post,” Dawsey said. “I think they hoped to put at least one Republican in the Cabinet in sort of a symbolic way.”
Dawsey weighed in on how the feud between President Donald Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was settled.
