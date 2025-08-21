Politics
Georgia is cutting nearly 500K voters from the rolls. Where do you stand?

AJC journalists Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell and Mark Niesse discuss voter registration.
Georgia voter stickers are seen in a container at the Cherokee County Voting and Registration office during the runoff elections for the Public Service Commission on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Georgia voter stickers are seen in a container at the Cherokee County Voting and Registration office during the runoff elections for the Public Service Commission on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
3 minutes ago

Georgia is in the process of canceling nearly 500,000 inactive voter registrations this month, a move voting rights groups warn likely includes some voters who are still eligible.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Tia Mitchell and Greg Bluestein talk to their colleague Mark Niesse about the cancellations on Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast.

Mark Niesse (Courtesy of Jeremy Freeman/Dagger)

Mark Niesse said Georgia voters should check their registration status.

“Even if you don’t think you’ve been canceled, if you have participated in recent elections, it’s always wise to go to the state’s My Voter Page,” he said. “There you can see your registration status. You can see if you’re active or inactive.”

Mitchell and Bluestein also discussed Vice President JD Vance’s planned trip to Peachtree City on Thursday to promote President Donald Trump’s tax and spending law.

JD Vance, then a U.S. senator and the Republican vice presidential nominee, speaks on Sept. 16, 2024, during the Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual dinner at Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday mailbag segment. You can also email your questions at PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.

A woman walks into the Park Tavern voting precinct to vote in the Georgia Public Service Commission runoff election on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Dr. Karen Kinsell opened her Fort Gaines office in an old Tastee Freeze. She now sees about 30 patients per day, regardless of their ability to pay. (Patricia Murphy/AJC)

Cuthbert is the county seat of Randolph County, one of 94 Georgia counties that registered more deaths than births in 2024. The county's hospital closed in 2020, leaving longtime state Rep. Gerald Greene to drivce himself 46 miles to Albany while suffering from a kidney stone recently. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

