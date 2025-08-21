Georgia is cutting nearly 500K voters from the rolls. Where do you stand?

Mark Niesse said Georgia voters should check their registration status.

“Even if you don’t think you’ve been canceled, if you have participated in recent elections, it’s always wise to go to the state’s My Voter Page,” he said. “There you can see your registration status. You can see if you’re active or inactive.”

Mitchell and Bluestein also discussed Vice President JD Vance’s planned trip to Peachtree City on Thursday to promote President Donald Trump’s tax and spending law.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday mailbag segment. You can also email your questions at PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com .