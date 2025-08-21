Georgia is cutting nearly 500K voters from the rolls. Where do you stand?

Georgia is in the process of canceling nearly 500,000 inactive voter registrations this month, a move voting rights groups warn likely includes some voters who are still eligible.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Tia Mitchell and Greg Bluestein talk to their colleague Mark Niesse about the cancellations on Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast.
Mark Niesse said Georgia voters should check their registration status.
“Even if you don’t think you’ve been canceled, if you have participated in recent elections, it’s always wise to go to the state’s My Voter Page,” he said. “There you can see your registration status. You can see if you’re active or inactive.”
Mitchell and Bluestein also discussed Vice President JD Vance’s planned trip to Peachtree City on Thursday to promote President Donald Trump’s tax and spending law.
Credit: Ben Hendren
