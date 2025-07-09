What’s next for Congress after passing ‘big, beautiful bill’?

Congress has passed President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” but work for lawmakers is far from over.
Journalists Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy talked to The Washington Post’s Marianna Sotomayor about the next deadline for Congress.
Republicans now need to fund the government for one year by passing 12 bills covering various segments of the government. The deadline is Oct. 1.
Sotomayor said that the task would be a “super, super heavy heavy lift” for Congress.
“But 22 days is not much. They’re gone all of August. They’re going to try and get as much as they can, but it’s likely they’re going to have to piece it all together,” said Sotomayor.
Then, Mitchell and Murphy talked about how Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, went from being a holdout on the bill to voting for it.
