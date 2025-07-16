Sen. Raphael Warnock is reintroducing federal voting legislation named for late Congressman John Lewis amid a national discussion on the politicization of the election process in states like Texas and California.
The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would set new national standards for voter registration and the administration of elections. It also would update the formula used to determine if states or localities have a history of discrimination warranting the need for federal oversight of their election systems.
The House version of the bill was introduced in March by U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Alabama.
With Republicans holding slim majorities in the House and Senate, the bill is unlikely to gain traction in either chamber. It was first introduced in 2021 when Democrats had control of Congress and the White House, but Republicans used the filibuster to block progress.