Lawmakers have been debating how to boost the availability of medical marijuana for patients with chronic illnesses and support the agricultural economy that produces these plants while preventing access to children and young adults.

A recent poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that the majority of Georgians say marijuana should be made legal for recreational use, as it is in 24 other states.

But full legalization of marijuana in Georgia is unlikely in the near future, largely because of conservative leadership uncomfortable with drug use.

Earlier this year, lawmakers took a step toward banning Delta-8 THC drinks as well as putting strict limits on Delta-8 gummies. Meanwhile, they also explored increasing the amount of Delta-9 THC in medical marijuana from 5% to 50%, and allowing vaping devices that deliver faster relief. Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC are examples of compounds found in the cannabis plant.

The bills passed the Senate but did not gain approval in the House.

Georgia first allowed patients who doctors certify have a qualifying medical condition to get low THC oil in 2015, but the patients didn’t get access to dispensaries until 2023. The program has had low participation, in part because it is possible to find products with a higher concentration of THC at convenience stores.

There are about 34,000 patients who participate in the program and about 800 physicians who prescribe medical cannabis, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Congress legalized hemp farming and distribution in 2018.

But Georgia has sought more restrictions on products like THC-infused adult beverages and edibles, even though that comes at the expense of the state’s hemp industry.

Most states allow THC drinks, but California and Texas have put bans on the beverages. The Georgia study committee will examine those states, as well as Tennessee and Florida, which has a booming industry.

Individuals who testified before the committee, which includes legislators as well as citizens and the agricultural commissioner, had a range of opinions.

Some said cannabis had been the only relief they could find from chronic pain while others said their children had suffered from cannabis-induced psychosis. Some groups sought to tie cannabis access to theft and violence, though lawmakers grew skeptical of claims.

“We need to have an open mind, and I have seen directly that (medical marijuana) saves lives,” said state Rep. David Clark, a Republican and military veteran from Buford who has advocated for post-traumatic stress disorder awareness.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first of four the committee will hold ahead of next year’s legislative session. It is expected to make recommendations that could turn into bills.

The next meeting will take place in August in Augusta.