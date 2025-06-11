Politics
The latest on mail delays in Georgia

The ‘Politically Georgia’ team talks on their most-recent podcast about continued problems at the United States Postal Service.
A truck paas by the sign by the entrance of the new regional processing and distribution center in Palmetto on Thursday, May 8, 2025. On-time mail delivery in metro Atlanta has improved over the past year following the new regional processing and distribution center in Palmetto. However, Georgia still has some of the worst mail delivery rates in the nation, with about one-third of first-class mail not arriving on time. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

51 minutes ago

Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union, said Georgians experiencing postal delays should focus on putting pressure on Congress.

“What resonates most with the members of Congress, in my view, is hearing from their constituents when there are problems,” said Dimondstein on the Washington Wednesday edition of the “Politically Georgia” podcast.

Dimondstein talked to journalists Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy about delays delivering mail in Georgia.

Recent data found that on-time mail delivery in metro Atlanta has drastically improved over the past year. But Georgia’s mail delivery rates are still among the worst in the nation.

Dimondstein also spoke on the Postal Service’s botched reorganization and problems at the Palmetto facility south of Atlanta.

“The processing plants are like the heartbeat of sorting mail,” he said. “So, if something gets bogged down, it just has a cascading effect, and then it takes time to dig out of it.”

Despite some lingering delays he also cautioned against the Postal Service becoming privatized. President Donald Trump floated the idea before his second term in 2024. FedEx board member David Steiner was appointed as the next postmaster general last month.

“This is not called the United States postal business,” Dimondstein said. “It’s called the United States Postal Service for a reason.”

Mitchell and Murphy also talked about Insurance Commissioner John King’s claim that U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ignored his plea to help Afghans fleeing their home country after the Taliban took control in 2021.

FILE - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King makes a statement and answers questions from the media following a tour of Fieldale Farms while visiting Gainesville, Ga., May 15, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

