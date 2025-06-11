Recent data found that on-time mail delivery in metro Atlanta has drastically improved over the past year. But Georgia’s mail delivery rates are still among the worst in the nation.

Dimondstein also spoke on the Postal Service’s botched reorganization and problems at the Palmetto facility south of Atlanta.

“The processing plants are like the heartbeat of sorting mail,” he said. “So, if something gets bogged down, it just has a cascading effect, and then it takes time to dig out of it.”

Despite some lingering delays he also cautioned against the Postal Service becoming privatized. President Donald Trump floated the idea before his second term in 2024. FedEx board member David Steiner was appointed as the next postmaster general last month.

“This is not called the United States postal business,” Dimondstein said. “It’s called the United States Postal Service for a reason.”

Mitchell and Murphy also talked about Insurance Commissioner John King’s claim that U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ignored his plea to help Afghans fleeing their home country after the Taliban took control in 2021.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com .