Atlanta’s airport shouldn’t be held hostage by Washington shutdown politics

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport isn’t just Atlanta’s airport. It’s the busiest airport in the world, handling more than 100 million passengers a year.
That’s exactly why it cannot be held hostage to dysfunction in Washington.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport isn’t just Atlanta’s airport. It’s the busiest airport in the world, handling more than 100 million passengers a year.
That’s exactly why it cannot be held hostage to dysfunction in Washington.
Right now, security operations at Hartsfield-Jackson are controlled by the Transportation Security Administration — a federal system that, for all its strengths, is vulnerable to the same political gridlock that has repeatedly shut down parts of our government.
During the 2018-2019 federal shutdown, TSA agents were required to work without pay, leading to widespread staffing shortages and delays at airports nationwide.
The 2026 partial shutdown that continues to leave the Department of Homeland Security unfunded resulted recently in long wait lines, missed flights and loss of faith in the government. The situation improved when the White House agreed to pay TSA officers in the short term, but we could return to the same chaos if Congress does not take action.
Atlanta is simply too important to risk that happening again. Fortunately, there is a better way — one that already exists under federal law.
The TSA’s Screening Partnership Program allows airports to opt out of a fully federalized screening workforce and instead use private or locally managed security contractors operating under strict federal oversight.
Roughly 20 U.S. airports currently participate in this program, including major hubs like San Francisco International Airport.
Security standards remain federal, but operations are more flexible and insulated from shutdown-related disruptions.
In other words, this isn’t some untested idea.
It’s a proven model.
Before TSA was created in the aftermath of 9/11, airport security in the United States was handled by private contractors overseen by federal guidelines, a system Congress partially preserved when it established TSA in 2001.
My proposal is simple: Georgia should pursue this model for Hartsfield-Jackson.
Security would not be weakened; it would be maintained or strengthened under federal requirements. The difference is that day-to-day operations would be managed closer to home, with accountability to Georgia rather than Washington.
Just as importantly, every current TSA employee at Hartsfield-Jackson would be given priority hiring in the new system. These are experienced professionals who keep travelers safe every day. They deserve stability — not uncertainty tied to federal budget fights.
This is about more than efficiency. It’s about resilience.
When Washington shuts down, Atlanta should not.
When politicians argue, Georgia’s economy should not suffer.
When federal dysfunction strikes, the world’s busiest airport should keep moving — without interruption.
Hartsfield-Jackson connects Georgia to the world. It drives commerce, tourism and opportunity across our state. It is far too critical to be caught in the crossfire of partisan politics.
We cannot control Washington, but we can make sure Atlanta is no longer at its mercy.
Rep. David Clark, R-Buford, represents House District 100 in the Georgia General Assembly. He is a Green Beret and a 2026 candidate for state lieutenant governor.