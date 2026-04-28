Atlanta’s airport shouldn’t be held hostage by Washington shutdown politics

Hartsfield-Jackson should enter the TSA Screening Partnership Program to create more stability and local control.

Hartsfield-Jackson should enter the TSA Screening Partnership Program to create more stability and local control.

That’s exactly why it cannot be held hostage to dysfunction in Washington.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport isn’t just Atlanta’s airport. It’s the busiest airport in the world , handling more than 100 million passengers a year.

Right now, security operations at Hartsfield-Jackson are controlled by the Transportation Security Administration — a federal system that, for all its strengths, is vulnerable to the same political gridlock that has repeatedly shut down parts of our government.

During the 2018-2019 federal shutdown, TSA agents were required to work without pay, leading to widespread staffing shortages and delays at airports nationwide.

The 2026 partial shutdown that continues to leave the Department of Homeland Security unfunded resulted recently in long wait lines, missed flights and loss of faith in the government. The situation improved when the White House agreed to pay TSA officers in the short term, but we could return to the same chaos if Congress does not take action.

Atlanta is simply too important to risk that happening again. Fortunately, there is a better way — one that already exists under federal law.