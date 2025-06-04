Politics
Politics

The Chrisleys’ lawyer talks about Trump’s pardons — and the reality stars’ future

The Politically Georgia team discussed President Donald Trump’s pardons.
Reality television star Todd Chrisley speaks as his daughter Savannah Chrisley looks on during a news conference on Friday, May 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: George Walker IV/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/AP

Reality television star Todd Chrisley speaks as his daughter Savannah Chrisley looks on during a news conference on Friday, May 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By and Gray Mollenkamp – Atlanta, Georgia
50 minutes ago

A lawyer for Todd and Julie Chrisley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast that he hopes Donald Trump’s pardons will pave the way for more leniency from the Oval Office.

“I hope that other presidents in the future will look at this as sort of a model to start pardoning people more. We have the highest incarceration rate in the country,” Alex Little said.

“We put people in prison [and] we forget about them.”

Little appeared on the Washington Wednesday edition of the Politically Georgia podcast. The Chrisleys are among the more than 1,500 people Trump has pardoned in his second term, starting with those involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

AJC journalists Patricia Murphy and Tia Mitchell asked AJC legal affairs reporter Rosie Manins about the presidential power.

“So mass pardons is not anything new,” said Manins. “[But] people have noticed with the latest Trump pardons, it tends to be people who he believes were perhaps unfairly prosecuted by the Biden administration for political reasons.”

Julie Chrisley, left, and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on Nov. 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

Manins said that ultimately the use of wide spread pardons could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors.

“I’ve been told the best and the brightest of the legal industry are not going to want to work for the Department of Justice when they don’t feel like their work is going to be meaningful,” she said.

The Chrisleys were serving federal prison sentences after being convicted three years ago of bank fraud and tax evasion before they were pardoned by Trump last month.

Little also spoke about the Chrisley family returning to reality television in the near future.

“I think you’ll see probably two shows coming,” said Little. “One soon with the Chrisley kids and then one later with the Chrisley parents as well.”

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Gray Mollenkamp joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the politics team. He is majoring in International Relations and Legal Studies at Claremont McKenna College.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, speaks outside the Federal Prison Camp on May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $36 million and hiding millions in earnings to avoid paying taxes. (Dan Anderson/AP)

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn

The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.

Trump's latest pardons benefit an array of political allies and public figures

Trump signs Chrisleys’ pardons; their former accountant wants one, too

The Atlanta-area accountant convicted of helping reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley evade taxes says he plans to ask President Donald Trump to pardon him.

The Latest

Hundreds of people gather, some holding documents, near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Western nations warned Thursday of a possible attack on Kabul's airport, where thousands have flocked as they try to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the waning days of a massive airlift. Britain said an attack could come within hours. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

Credit: Wali Sabawoon

John King takes aim at Ossoff, Warnock on Afghanistan, but that’s not the full story

50m ago

GOP’s Brian Strickland begins campaign for Georgia attorney general

State Rep. Derrick Jackson is latest Democrat to launch bid for governor

Featured

Dave Wilkinson of the Atlanta Police Foundation addressed questions about the Public Safety Training Center facility, its location and the concerns of the community, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.

Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents

Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.

County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges

A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.