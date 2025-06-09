Politics
Politics

Mailbag Monday: Senate race, media bias, and voting guides

‘Politically Georgia’ hosts answer questions from listeners.
Sen. Jon Ossoff appears at an event at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, April 26, 2025, in Marietta. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By
15 minutes ago

On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, host Greg Bluestein dug into the listener mailbag.

Bluestein answered questions about Congress’ proposed cuts to Medicaid and the emerging 2026 field of candidates in Georgia, including the Republican battle over who will try to unseat Sen. Jon Ossoff. He also explained how the podcast goes about interviewing budding 2026 candidates.

“The podcast format gives us a lot more room to stretch, write, expand, explore,” said the veteran journalist. “And so that’s where we can get into questions we otherwise wouldn’t do for a typical newspaper story.”

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

