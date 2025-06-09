Mailbag Monday: Senate race, media bias, and voting guides

On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, host Greg Bluestein dug into the listener mailbag.

Bluestein answered questions about Congress’ proposed cuts to Medicaid and the emerging 2026 field of candidates in Georgia, including the Republican battle over who will try to unseat Sen. Jon Ossoff. He also explained how the podcast goes about interviewing budding 2026 candidates.

“The podcast format gives us a lot more room to stretch, write, expand, explore,” said the veteran journalist. “And so that’s where we can get into questions we otherwise wouldn’t do for a typical newspaper story.”