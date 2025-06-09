Mailbag Monday: Senate race, media bias, and voting guides

On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, host Greg Bluestein dug into the listener mailbag.
Bluestein answered questions about Congress’ proposed cuts to Medicaid and the emerging 2026 field of candidates in Georgia, including the Republican battle over who will try to unseat Sen. Jon Ossoff. He also explained how the podcast goes about interviewing budding 2026 candidates.
“The podcast format gives us a lot more room to stretch, write, expand, explore,” said the veteran journalist. “And so that’s where we can get into questions we otherwise wouldn’t do for a typical newspaper story.”
Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
AJC interview: MTG flirts with Georgia governor bid
Greene hints at a 2026 run, blasts Chris Carr over his AI stance and says GOP hopefuls haven’t impressed her.
Brian Strickland touts his work ethic in his run for Georgia attorney general
Brian Strickland faces Sen. Bill Cowsert in the Republican primary. Columnist Patricia Murphy interviewed Strickland for "Politically Georgia."
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
When someone is missing on Lake Lanier, this team takes a dangerous, emotional dive
As summer heats up, Hall County divers prepare mentally and physically for when they will be asked to search for a body.
GDOT repairing cracks on Buford Spring Connector northbound ramp to I-85
The Buford Spring Connector on-ramp to I-85 was closed for repairs Friday after settling was observed on a portion of the road.
At least 1 dead, thousands without power after strong storms hit Georgia
The system, which pushed in from Alabama, reached West Georgia around 4 p.m. Saturday. The brunt of the storm moved over the city around 7 p.m.