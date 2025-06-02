On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, the hosts answered questions from the listener mailbag.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell responded to questions about Insurance Commissioner John King’s political positioning, how Georgia might handle federal funding cuts to food stamps and whether Gov. Brian Kemp is ready to retire — or rule from the sidelines.
Mitchell and Bluestein also discussed Elon Musk’s announcement that he’s leaving the Trump administration after leading efforts to slash the federal government.
Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.
