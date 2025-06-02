Politics
Politics

Mailbag Monday: Elon’s out, 2026 pushback and explaining the ‘big, beautiful bill’

‘Politically Georgia’ hosts answer questions from the listener mailbag.
Elon Musk, from left, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick walk to join President Donald Trump on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, March 7, 2025, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By and Gray Mollenkamp – Atlanta, Georgia
1 hour ago

On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, the hosts answered questions from the listener mailbag.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell responded to questions about Insurance Commissioner John King’s political positioning, how Georgia might handle federal funding cuts to food stamps and whether Gov. Brian Kemp is ready to retire — or rule from the sidelines.

Mitchell and Bluestein also discussed Elon Musk’s announcement that he’s leaving the Trump administration after leading efforts to slash the federal government.

About the Authors

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Gray Mollenkamp joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the politics team. He is majoring in International Relations and Legal Studies at Claremont McKenna College.

