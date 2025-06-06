Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the U.S., lashed out at members of Congress who voted to restrict arms sales to his country in an interview with the “Politically Georgia” podcast.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, Georgia’s first Jewish senator, was among those voting in favor last year of the proposed restrictions, which failed to pass the chamber.

“Shame on the senators who voted in favor of an embargo on arms to Israel. I think they’re either uninformed or confused,” said Leiter.