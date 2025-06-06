Breaking: Water main break closes portion of Dunwoody road
Politics
Politics

Israel’s ambassador on war, aid and diplomacy

Yechiel Leiter sat down for a wide-ranging interview on the AJC’s ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.
Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the U.S., speaks to reporters outside the Capital Jewish Museum, where two Israeli Embassy aides were killed, in Washington, on Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

By
1 hour ago

Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the U.S., lashed out at members of Congress who voted to restrict arms sales to his country in an interview with the “Politically Georgia” podcast.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, Georgia’s first Jewish senator, was among those voting in favor last year of the proposed restrictions, which failed to pass the chamber.

“Shame on the senators who voted in favor of an embargo on arms to Israel. I think they’re either uninformed or confused,” said Leiter.

Leiter sat down with AJC political reporter Greg Bluestein for a wide-ranging conversation about Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza and U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump’s second term.

