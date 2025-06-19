On Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy discussed Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

First up, Mitchell interviewed the Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley, president and CEO of the National Council of Negro Women, to talk about her organization’s policy priorities and how faith and justice intersect in her work.

Then, Mitchell and Murphy are joined by AJC colleague Ernie Suggs, who provided an update on his story on Black joy the in face of federal protections unraveling.