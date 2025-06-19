Politics
Politics

A look at Juneteenth’s promise, political landscape and Black joy

‘Politically Georgia’ team explores the theme of Black joy.
Hundreds gathered at Jim R. Miller Park on June 19, 2024, for The Wild Wild West In Color rodeo to celebrate Juneteenth. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

30 minutes ago

On Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy discussed Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

First up, Mitchell interviewed the Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley, president and CEO of the National Council of Negro Women, to talk about her organization’s policy priorities and how faith and justice intersect in her work.

Then, Mitchell and Murphy are joined by AJC colleague Ernie Suggs, who provided an update on his story on Black joy the in face of federal protections unraveling.

“Now that we have a new president, we have all these attacks on DEI, we have all these attacks and pullbacks on diversity. It is kind of like a form of resistance,” he said.

“It is kind of like saying, ‘You’re taking back all this stuff that we fought for, and we expect it as Americans,’” Suggs said. “I’m going to push back.”

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

The Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival takes place Saturday beginning at The King Center and ending at Piedmont Park. Due to sponsorship difficulties, the event was shortened from three days to two this year. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

An LGBTQ advocate wearing a transgender flag walks the halls of the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, as groups protest anti-LGBTQ measures. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Mario Guevara, a metro Atlanta-based Spanish-language reporter, covers a protest against immigration enforcement on Feb. 1, 2025, on Buford Highway. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: AP

