On Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy discussed Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
First up, Mitchell interviewed the Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley, president and CEO of the National Council of Negro Women, to talk about her organization’s policy priorities and how faith and justice intersect in her work.
Then, Mitchell and Murphy are joined by AJC colleague Ernie Suggs, who provided an update on his story on Black joy the in face of federal protections unraveling.
“Now that we have a new president, we have all these attacks on DEI, we have all these attacks and pullbacks on diversity. It is kind of like a form of resistance,” he said.
“It is kind of like saying, ‘You’re taking back all this stuff that we fought for, and we expect it as Americans,’” Suggs said. “I’m going to push back.”
Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jenni Girtman
Juneteenth Atlanta fest goes on despite near-cancellation amid ‘DEI attack’
Pullback by military and corporate sponsors amid the goverment's anti-DEI initiatives put this year’s Juneteenth event in difficult straits, organizer Bob Johnson said.
On this Juneteenth, what does freedom mean to you?
This year, Juneteenth feels different. In some places, more subdued. What does the holiday mean to you?
Juneteenth is a reminder to preserve family history
In the fight to preserve history, we can’t solely rely on museums, public education or public libraries. We still have control over our own stories.
Featured
Credit: AP
Hispanic reporter arrested at metro Atlanta protest now in ICE custody, facing deportation
Spanish-language reporter Mario Guevara was granted a bond, but ICE issued a detainer for him to be held longer. Guevara was arrested hours before the detainer was to expire
2 Democrats face runoff in Georgia Public Service Commission primary
Following the June 17 primary elections for Georgia's Public Service Commission, District 3 Democratic candidates Waites and Hubbard head to a July runoff vote.
No lights, no emergency: Sheriff’s office sued over death in deputy crash
Meriwether County deputy sped through intersection, hitting and killing 61-year-old, lawsuit says.