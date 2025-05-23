Here’s what policy experts said to the team about the implications of these proposed policies.

Medicaid

A focal point of the package is nearly $700 billion in reduced spending over the next decade in the Medicaid program, according to the Congressional Budget Office. In addition, new work requirements beginning on Dec 31, 2026 would require able-bodied adults without dependents to log at least 80 hours of work, education or community service per month under proposed “community engagement requirements.”

“That’s exactly what we have here in Georgia,” said Sam Whitehead of Kaiser Family Foundation News.

“There are lots of exceptions. So, say, if you were pregnant or disabled or a caregiver, you wouldn’t have to meet this requirement,” he said. “And the language as introduced would require states to basically make sure you’re meeting this 80 hours when you apply for Medicaid or at redetermination.”

SNAP benefits

The House Committee on Agriculture proposed $300 billion in cuts to SNAP, also known as food stamps.

Ife Finch Floyd of the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute said if the proposed cuts go through it would mean that Georgia and other states must pick up the costs.

“It would fundamentally change the structure of the SNAP program,” said Floyd. “And from my perspective, and I think from the state perspective, it really is fiscally irresponsible because of the remarkable shift of cost to a lot of states. And ultimately, it would mean fewer people having access to the program.”

“That is what goes into the hands of individuals and families that they use in the grocery store,” she said.

Floyd did say if the cuts do pass as proposed, school lunches would not be affected.

“So the cuts in the proposed bill don’t actually name the school lunch program and they don’t also name WIC,” she said, referring to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

Student Loans

The proposal would replace all existing student loan repayment plans with just two: a standard option with monthly payments spread out over 10 to 25 years and a “repayment assistance” plan that is generally less generous than those it would replace.

“It’s just a fixed payment. Doesn’t matter if you can afford it or not, but they do include this new income based option,” said Michele Zampini, senior director of college affordability at the Institute for College Access and Success.

She also urged current borrowers to keep up with their student loan payments as the Trump administration has resumed payments.

“Student loan default comes with severe consequences including wage garnishment. The federal government can garnish your tax refunds, it can garnish Social Security benefits,” she said. “And so there are additional consequences beyond that, including immediate impact to your credit score, which can make it difficult to access other forms of credit or rent a house or buy a car.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.