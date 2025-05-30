Six Georgia localities made a Trump administration list of so-called “sanctuary jurisdictions” for taking what the Department of Homeland Security said were steps to obstruct immigration enforcement.
Athens and Atlanta were the two Georgia cities on the list. Both have previously rejected accusations that they are sanctuary jurisdictions, which are outlawed in the state.
Three Georgia counties identified by DHS — Athens-Clarke, DeKalb and Fulton — have also denied they are sanctuary jurisdictions.
Additionally, Douglas County made the administration list. County officials did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.
DHS did not provide specifics on why the Georgia localities were included.
The departments has put more than 500 “sanctuary jurisdictions” across the country on notice as it attempts to increase pressure on communities it believes are standing in the way of the president’s mass deportations agenda.
“These sanctuary city politicians are endangering Americans and our law enforcement in order to protect violent criminal illegal aliens,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a press release Thursday.
The list was compiled using a number of factors, including whether the cities or localities identified themselves as sanctuary jurisdictions, how much they complied already with federal officials enforcing immigration laws, if they had restrictions on sharing information with immigration enforcement or had any legal protections for people in the country illegally, according to the department.
Trump signed an executive order on April 28 requiring the secretary of Homeland Security and the attorney general to publish a list of states and local jurisdictions that they considered to be obstructing federal immigration laws. The list is to be regularly updated.
The Associated Press contributed to this Atlanta Journal-Constitution article.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: Dan Anderson/AP
Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn
The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.
A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.
Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.
South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference
Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.