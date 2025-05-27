Tuesday’s edition of the “Politically Georgia” podcast was a political temperature check from Savannah and Athens, with interviews with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s bureau chiefs in those cities.
Savannah bureau chief Adam Van Brimmer updated hosts Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell on whether the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration had created a slowdown at the Savannah ports. Not too much yet, Van Brimmer said.
“There’s a lag because it’s a 40-day cycle in terms of getting stuff from China,” said Van Brimmer. “So if you look back to when the tariffs went in, that 40-day cycle basically ends today.”
Van Brimmer also talked about who could run for U.S. Rep Buddy Carter’s seat now that the St. Simons Island Republican is running for Senate.
“Our high-profile Republicans are Ron Stephens in the Georgia House and Jesse Petrea in the Georgia House,” he said. “But for the most part, we’re still waiting to see who else is going to get into this race.”
Next, Mitchell and Bluestein talked to Athens bureau chief Fletcher Page, who said the economy is doing fine in the college town.
“The past year or two here in Athens, there’s quite a boom going on. There’s a push for what is marketed as luxury student housing,” said Page.
