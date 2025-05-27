Politics
Politics

Checking in with the political and economic atmosphere in Savannah and Athens

The ‘Politically Georgia’ Team talked to the AJC’s bureau chiefs about politics, the economy and tariffs in their parts of the Peach State.
The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.
By
1 hour ago

Tuesday’s edition of the “Politically Georgia” podcast was a political temperature check from Savannah and Athens, with interviews with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s bureau chiefs in those cities.

Savannah bureau chief Adam Van Brimmer updated hosts Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell on whether the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration had created a slowdown at the Savannah ports. Not too much yet, Van Brimmer said.

“There’s a lag because it’s a 40-day cycle in terms of getting stuff from China,” said Van Brimmer. “So if you look back to when the tariffs went in, that 40-day cycle basically ends today.”

Van Brimmer also talked about who could run for U.S. Rep Buddy Carter’s seat now that the St. Simons Island Republican is running for Senate.

“Our high-profile Republicans are Ron Stephens in the Georgia House and Jesse Petrea in the Georgia House,” he said. “But for the most part, we’re still waiting to see who else is going to get into this race.”

Next, Mitchell and Bluestein talked to Athens bureau chief Fletcher Page, who said the economy is doing fine in the college town.

“The past year or two here in Athens, there’s quite a boom going on. There’s a push for what is marketed as luxury student housing,” said Page.

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment. You can also email your questions at PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

More Stories

Keep Reading

EBT cards help those participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program buy their groceries, and Georgians enrolled in SNAP could lose benefits if President Trump's "big, beautiful bill' passes. (Justin Sullivan/TNS 2023)

Credit: TNS

LISTEN

What could cuts to food stamps mean for Georgians?

The status of Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’, Rep. Andrew Clyde breaking with the GOP and potential cuts to food stamps — in the latest podcast by the Politically Georgia team

LISTEN

Find out why former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms chose now to run for governor

The Politically Georgia team talked to Keisha Lance Bottoms about the former Atlanta mayor's newly launched campaign for Georgia governor.

LISTEN

John King on run for Senate : ‘I see a problem. I want to attack it’

Insurance Comissioner John King talked with Greg Bluestein for a one-on-one interview about his run for Senate.

The Latest

As the commissioners cast their votes on a new Georgia Power rate increase, which is set to raise the average customer's bill starting June 1st, PSC Chairman Tricia Pridemore gazes at them. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Power bills have gone up. Now voters will choose who sets rates

2h ago
LISTEN

Monday Mailbag: Abortion case for brain-dead mom, 2026 races, Trump’s legal fees

The surprising Georgia origins of Memorial Day

Featured

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the head at an off-campus student housing building near Georgia Tech on May 18. A man was arrested Sunday, police said. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Arrest made in shooting death of Georgia Tech student near campus

An argument at the upscale The Connector Apartments on Spring Street led to the incident, police say.

Travelers flood Atlanta airport, Amtrak, roads over Memorial Day week

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expected about 2.6 million passengers to pass through from May 21-28, an increase of about 143,000 flyers compared to 2024

3 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Clayton County

Two men and a woman with ties to Stillman College — a historically Black college in Alabama — died in an early-morning crash Saturday on I-75 near the Tara Boulevard exit