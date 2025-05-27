Van Brimmer also talked about who could run for U.S. Rep Buddy Carter’s seat now that the St. Simons Island Republican is running for Senate.

“Our high-profile Republicans are Ron Stephens in the Georgia House and Jesse Petrea in the Georgia House,” he said. “But for the most part, we’re still waiting to see who else is going to get into this race.”

Next, Mitchell and Bluestein talked to Athens bureau chief Fletcher Page, who said the economy is doing fine in the college town.

“The past year or two here in Athens, there’s quite a boom going on. There’s a push for what is marketed as luxury student housing,” said Page.

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment. You can also email your questions at PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com .