AJC Peachtree Road Race updates: It’s rest day

Hello, Peachtree racers.

We’re getting down to the wire! From now through the weekend after race day, we’re upping our newsletter send to once a week. Don’t want you to miss any critical information. (I can’t be the only one who has weird race day anxiety. Do I have any reason to think I’ll accidentally go to the wrong place or forget to put on socks? No. That doesn’t stop me.)

Do you have any burning race day questions? We want to make sure you are 100% comfortable going into July. Let me know, and we’ll get them answered!

RACE COUNTDOWN: 20 DAYS

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Less than three weeks! Plenty of time for a few more challenging runs. Just remember, no injuries.

Wrap yourself in bubble wrap if you have to. No ice dancing, no competitive Double Dutch. In fact, consider this the Rest Day edition. We’ll talk safety and finally nail down what an electrolyte is once and for all.

MUST-KNOW INFO

🚇 MARTA info:

MARTA will start running at 4 a.m. on race day

You can preorder fare or pick up a MARTA wristband (which acts like a fare card) at the prerace expo

More transit and ride share info from the Atlanta Track Club here

✅ Make a note: This year’s prerace expo, where you can pick up your packet and browse an endless array of running accoutrements (and say hi to your friends at the AJC), will be in Lenox Square in Buckhead. It will NOT be at the Georgia World Congress Center this year. Plan now to not be confused later.

🚧 Volunteers needed: You don’t need to run to enjoy the Peachtree. Volunteers help set up and manage things during the race, but there are also opportunities in the days leading up to the event. Learn more here.

🤔 It must be said: There are no stupid questions, so I’ll argue there’s nothing too basic to explain. If you haven’t figured it out yet, the Peachtree Road Race is NOT a loop or out-and-back course, and no, you can’t walk from the finish line back to the start area. You could, but you’ll have a terrible time.

TRAINING SPOTLIGHT: YOUR FRIEND THE ELECTROLYTE

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

We all know it’s important to replenish electrolytes during physical activity, and you can look forward to electrolyte-packed sports drinks at every water stop along the Peachtree course. What exactly is an electrolyte, though?

Electrolytes are substances that carry an electrical charge. They’re naturally occurring in our body. They help with muscle function and regulate water in your body.

There are several electrolyte components, including sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium and chloride.

You lose electrolytes through sweat.

Water doesn’t contain electrolytes, which is why it’s important to chug or gnaw on something other than water during extreme activities. But remember, water is always better than nothing.

🧪 READ MORE: How electrolytes work in the body

MORE SAFETY MUSTS

Ask an Expert with the Atlanta Track Club’s Bob Wells will be back next week! Send him questions here. In the meantime, play it safe. Here are two frequent safety flubs runners make:

☀️ Forgetting sunscreen: You leave the house early, you cross the start line before the sun’s fully up. But, by the time you’re cooling down in Piedmont Park, you’re a caramelized yam. Don’t let this happen to you. Also, don’t think you get a pass because you have darker skin: All skin types are vulnerable to sun damage and skin cancer. Hats or (breathable) long garments are always fashionable, too.

🦺 Running recklessly: We all take chances with our running habits, but there are some nonnegotiables for safe road running.

Run against traffic

Dress in bright colors or add reflective gear

Consider ditching the playlist (Yes, it’s hard, but headphones limit your awareness)

READ MORE: Other ways to improve running safety

As a woman, I always let someone know where I’m going to be, too.

AJC RUNNING FAMILY: OUR FEARLESS LEADER

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

With 12 marathons, three ultramarathons and an Ironman under his belt, Andrew Morse, AJC publisher and president, has legit running credentials. He’ll be among the throng at the Peachtree again this year, so if you see him tell him how much you love the AJC. (I’ll send your check in the mail.)

Morse sees a lot of parallels between enduring a tough race and keeping afloat in the news world. “How am I going to finish this? How am I going to get through it?,” he explains. “A lot of those lessons apply.”

🍑 READ MORE: Why the Peachtree Road Race is so special to him

COOLDOWN

I run in a void. Or maybe I should put it the other way: I run to acquire a void. - Haruki Murakami, Japanese writer

Morse says he felt seen as a runner when he read Murakami’s “What I Talk About When I Talk About Running.” Add it to the TBR.

See you next time. Oh, and if you liked this newsletter, you should sign up for A.M. ATL. Our weekday morning newsletter will keep you up to date without the stress.