Zoo Atlanta holds week-long book drive for families in need

Credit: Zoo Atlanta

By Rough Draft Atlanta staff
14 minutes ago
X

Zoo Atlanta will be organizing a week-long book drive from July 22 to July 29.

The upcoming literary collection initiative will go towards benefitting Hindi’s Libraries, a New York-based literary nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting literacy and education across the world, as well as supporting one of the nonprofit’s recipients, Feeding GA Families.

Feeding GA Families is a local Atlanta charity that is dedicated to providing food security to families in need.

Zoo Atlanta says that the objective of the book drive is to collect new and gently used children’s and young adult books, which will be donated to Feeding GA Families. The local nonprofit will then distribute the donated literary works — in addition to food — to in-need families.

According to a release, the collaborative effort between all of the organizations involved aims to promote literacy and educational opportunities, while simultaneously providing essential nourishment to families that face food insecurity.

“By organizing this book drive, we hope to make a positive impact on the lives of children and families by providing them with the gift of reading,” said Dovid Kanarfogel, Hindi’s Libraries co-founder.

“Access to books is crucial for children’s development, and this initiative will make a meaningful difference in the Atlanta community by ensuring that more children have the opportunity to explore the joy of owning a book. Together, we can create a more literate, educated, and nourished community for all.”

Zoo Atlanta encourages visitors and members of the community to drop off their books at the zoo’s Member Services Office for the duration of the book drive. Its Member Services Office is open everyday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission to the zoo is not required to make a donation.

For more information about the upcoming Zoo Atlanta Book Drive, click here.

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

About the Author

Rough Draft Atlanta staff
