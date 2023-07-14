Union Mission extends weekend service as high temperatures put homeless population at risk

BreakingNews
Credit: Richard Burkhart

By Laura Nwogu – Savannah Morning News
52 minutes ago
The summertime heat continues to be a battle for those experiencing homelessness in Savannah, and the Union Mission is extending its services to help those without shelter to cool down.

Located at 120 Fahm St., the Union Mission’s Day Center at Grace House will be open from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. The 90-day emergency shelter program offers case management and access to supportive services that work to address medical, mental health and employment needs for those citizens experiencing homelessness.

This weekend's opening is an extension of the program's usual weekday hours as the staff of the organization works to accommodate those who need shelter and food as temperatures remain in the upper 80s and 90s.

“Union Mission continues to provide a place to go for the homeless population during high temperatures. We are pleased to continue to offer this critical service to the homeless community,” Michael Traynor, president and CEO, said in a press release. “We are proud of our staff for rising to the occasion during this extreme heat.”

According to Union Mission, the nonprofit organization serves nearly 70 people experiencing homelessness each day. The organization provides them with emergent needs such as food, clothing, referrals, health care and shelter from extreme weather conditions as well as creates opportunities to initiate and build relationships necessary to motivate individuals to access more intensive programs.

Union Mission encourages people interested in supporting this program to make a donation at www.unionmission.org or to provide plastic cups, utensils, plates, napkins and bottled water that can be dropped off at Grace House this weekend between 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m.For more information, contact Suzanne Willis at (509) 939-4628 or swillis@unionmission.org.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Union Mission extends weekend service as high temperatures put homeless population at risk

