‘Soup It Up for Loop It Up!’ brings food and arts education together for tasty fundraiser

As in years past, the Soup It Up event will feature various soups from local restaurants. This year, the selections include Green Truck Neighborhood Pub, B. Matthews Eatery, The DeSoto Savannah, Sweet Patricia's and dessert options from Lulu's Chocolate Bar.

"It's so awesome that we have local businesses that go above and beyond in terms of supporting the hard work that goes on in our community and kids in our community," Lieberman said. "So we love to just highlight those that are doing everything they can to give back and support. This event just gives us a great opportunity to do that, and of course, giving more people either delicious food."

Tomato Bisque with Semolina Bread at Sweet Patricia’s

“When we were planning Sweet Patricia’s [Bakery], we obviously wanted to make sure that we gave back to the community,” said baker-owner Andria Canella.

The corner Italian patisserie and lunch hotspot at 1722 Habersham St., named in honor of Canella's grandmother, already has made an indelible impression on the Thomas Square neighborhood since opening less than a month ago. Canella, the former head baker at Franklin's, her wife Richelle Canella, and her brother Brian Ferro, produce everything that comes out of their kitchen, from the sweet-and-spicy pickled peppers and citrus salt to the mascarpone cheese for their sweet Danishes.

“We feel like the community has really showed up, and we’re super-appreciative of that. And, I think that’s another reason why it’s important to us to make sure we give back.”

And give back they will at Soup It Up for Loop It Up with a slightly tweaked version of Canella’s grandmother’s comforting tomato bisque served alongside in-house artisan Italian bread, handcrafted from a recipe that goes back generations in her family. “The paninis that we make are all served on our semolina bread. We use it for croutons, breadcrumbs…”

Canella hopes to include the bisque on the winter menu at Sweet Patricia’s. “I figured [Soup it Up] would be a perfect opportunity to have a bunch of people taste it and get some feedback.”

Smoky Black Bean Chili with cornbread-pimento cheese fritter at The DeSoto Savannah

The DeSoto Hotel’s Executive Chef Lauren Teague describes Jessica Binkley as the “rounds” person in the kitchen. “She does everything.”

So, when Binkley told Teague she wanted to create an offering for Soup It Up for Loop It Up, Teague was all in. Binkley will make a smoky black bean chili with a cornbread-pimento cheese fritter on the side for the 200-plus supporters of the non-profit’s educational programs – programs Binkley is familiar with as a mother of three.

“Molly [Leiberman] does such good work,” said Binkley. “I really appreciate that she’s been installing mindfulness zones in a lot of schools… There’s lots of positive happening.”

Binkley, who grew up in Savannah and began her culinary career at the beloved Café Metropole, chose to make the smoky black bean chili so that vegetarians would have options. “I’ll often go to things, and they’ll be very meat-heavy. I don’t want people to be excluded.”

Giving back

Liberman said, like everyone else, she's excited to see the final products for each soup. "I think it's just sort of one of those things where it's a great representation of how the Savannah is. If everybody sort of shows up in their own way, usually we end up with an amazing thing."

Tickets for Soup It Up for Loop It Up! are available at their website at loopitupsavannah.com/soup-it-up.html. The event will also feature music from DJ Jose Ray.

