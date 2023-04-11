‘SIP: A Ceramic Art Show’ sells unique ceramics for charity in Savannah

Credit: Courtesy of SIP: A Ceramic Art Show Credit: Courtesy of SIP: A Ceramic Art Show

Peterson said this show doesn’t just bring artists together. There are plenty of examples of the artwork bringing art fans together too. She is one of those examples.

“I bought a mug for myself last year. It’s something that I use every day, and I loved it so much. I wished I could have another one, and I actually reached out to the artist who made it. She made me another one so I could send it to my best friend in New York. Now we have Facetime tea time together with our matching mugs.”

SIP: A Ceramic Art Show opened last Friday and continues through April 22 at Clayer and Co. Gallery, 415 Bonaventure Road. Many pieces have already sold, but will still be on display through the closing reception if you’d like to see them. The cups run from practical to avant-garde. The gallery is open to exploring on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from each sale will go towards Emmaus House, an interfaith ministry in Savannah that feeds people who are without a home or those who are going through difficult times where food isn’t easily purchased.

If you can’t make it out to see the show in person, all the entries are listed on the Savannah Clay Community’s website. You can also buy cups through the website, but if that’s your intent, you better do it soon.

“Over three-quarters of the show sold last year and things sell quickly on opening night. But a lot of these artists sent us business cards and blurbs about their website and stuff on them. So if something sells, you can always try to look up the artist and see if they have others available that are similar.”

If you missed the opening reception and would like a chance to meet some of the artists who contributed to the show, the closing reception will be on April 21 from 6 to 9 p.m.

“There’s something for everyone here. The show really runs the gamut as far as styles. A lot of them are very utilitarian. Some of them are more sculptural. Some of them, you would definitely want to have up on a shelf and look at. Some of them are just like very functional and just beautifully crafted.”

IF YOU GO

What: SIP: A Ceramic Art Show

When: April 7-22; Tuesdays and Thursdays 1-7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Clayer and Co. Gallery, 415 Bonaventure Road

Closing reception April 21 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Info: SavannahClayCommunity.com

