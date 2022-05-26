ajc logo
President Biden taps Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter for U.S. Marshals Service

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

By Drew Favakeh - Savannah Morning NewsKatie Nussbaum - Savannah Morning News
49 minutes ago

President Biden announced Wednesday that Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter Jr. is among Biden's nine nominees to the U.S. Marshals Service. If chosen, Minter would serve as a U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Georgia.

"I am, of course, honored to be nominated for this position," said Minter in a prepared statement. "Serving as the Chief of Police for Savannah Police Department has been, and continues to be, one of the best and most rewarding experiences in my policing career."

Minter's statement acknowledged that the "confirmation process is never a certainty."

And, with the state of political discourse these days, slow. How long the confirmation process will take is unclear at this point. According to the U.S. Marshals' careers and qualifications web page, nominees "must pass an initial Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI) and successfully pass periodic reinvestigations."

Lack of transparency, culture of fear: Savannah Police officers rate Chief Minter's performance

Mayor Van Johnson said Minter will remain police chief while Biden makes his choice, and said the city hasn’t been informed of the timeline of the nomination process.

“He’s the chief as long as it mutually works for us,” Johnson said, adding, "It means that Savannah is being viewed through a national lens and it’s exciting just to be considered for an opportunity like that, so I’m quite happy for him.”

Minter was appointed as the Chief of Police for the Savannah on Aug. 27, 2018. Before then, he served as police chief for the Peoria, Arizona, police department for more than 7 years and the chief in Denton, Texas, from 2007-2011.

City Manager Jay Melder said, “Team Savannah is proud of this recognition, and we congratulate Chief Minter on the tremendous honor and service opportunity that comes with this Presidential nomination. His nomination to serve as the U.S. Marshal for our region is borne from a long track record of accomplishment in law enforcement and we wish Chief Minter the best as he works through the confirmation process.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: President Biden taps Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter for U.S. Marshals Service

