Over 100 vendors featured at Pooler’s ‘Mega Pop-Up’ market

"I foresee and am excited to hear stories after, if you're talking to a neighbor, and saying 'Oh, I went to that, but I didn't see that,'" Dover said. "There's so much to see, and they'll have to come back the next month to see it all, and to experience it all, like the cultural corners won't be the same every month."

Dover emphasized that they wanted an event that would encourage all corners of the community to come together to use the parks, which she said some are underutilized.

"We want activities in the park to include everyone, so there's a huge cultural component to the event," Dover said. "We're holding space for that; for the first event, we have the Agenda Latina hosting a Latin corner to shed light on some of the beautiful traditions and cultures within the Hispanic culture."

The organizers are also having Unity in the Community offer a presentation on Martin Luther King Jr., and his accomplishments, mission, integrity, life and how people can honor that in their daily lives.

In the front half of the park, there will be vendors and food trucks such as The Pot Wheeler, This and That, Savannah Sauce Company, Books and Black Coffee and more. In the back half will be the farmer's market with STUMP Savannah, Savannah Syrup Company, Tucci Greens, Schmoe Farms and more. Full list of vendors, authors, fitness classes and more can be found here.

The fitness classes, featuring Yoga, Worq Dance Fitness, a Total Body Bootcamp and Breathwork class are all free, but require registration.

"It was in our hearts to give it to the community for free, so we found a way to do that," Dover said. "We have amazing partners like JCB that stepped up to be our partners, and they care about creating environments where community can thrive as well, and that's what allows us to offer it for free.

