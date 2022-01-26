Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Mayor: Savannah St. Patrick's Day will no longer be a 'drunk fest,' changes coming for 2022

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Savannah's 2022 St. Patrick's Day festival won't be a "drunk fest," Mayor Van Johnson says.

During his weekly media session, Savannah's mayor promoted a "reimagined" experience for the post-parade party on River Street and other parts of downtown. Johnson declined to share details of the plans, although he said more information would be released Thursday.

"We've all watched St. Patrick's Day become something we don't want to be representative of Savannah"," Johnson said.

St. Patrick's Day, March 17, is on a Thursday this year, and 2022 is expected to be the first time in three years the city has hosted its world-famous parade. The COVID-19 pandemic led to cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News

The parade, put on by the Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee and not the City of Savannah, is held in the morning following a Mass celebration at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. The parade committee is not involved with the late afternoon and evening festivities.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Mayor: Savannah St. Patrick's Day will no longer be a 'drunk fest,' changes coming for 2022

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Biden administration's free N95 masks make their way to local pharmacies
1h ago
Savannah-Chatham schools see decrease in COVID cases while Bryan and Effingham see...
1h ago
One plant is sweeping the nation as everyone is talking about the Augusta Lavender
6h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top