Mark Stegall pleads not guilty, requests jury trial for Memorial Day 2022 boat crash

At an arraignment at the Chatham County Courthouse on Wednesday, Mark Christopher Stegall, 46, pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges, including 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel, for the 2022 Memorial Day weekend boat crash that killed five people on the Wilmington River. Stegall requested trial by jury.

A joint investigation by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Chatham County District Attorney concluded that Stegall was operating the boat recklessly by driving on the wrong side of the channel/river while under the influence of alcohol.

Four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — died in the May 28, 2022, accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, 37, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four other people were injured.

At the arraignment, Stegall's attorney, Tom Withers of Withers Law Firm, said the defense "have received voluminous discovery."

A trial date has not been scheduled.

