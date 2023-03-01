Kaleidoscope Circus bends reality with aerial arts at Plant Riverside District

Credit: Courtesy of the Kaleidoscope Circus Credit: Courtesy of the Kaleidoscope Circus

“I used to do hula hooping when I was in middle school, but I kind of gave up on it. I moved to Savannah in 2014 for [the Savannah College of Art and Design]. I did jewelry designing at SCAD, but during that time, I was doing a lot of yoga in Forsyth [Park]. There were a lot of people doing partner acrobatics in Forsyth, so I kind of joined their little group.

“From there, I got into aerial arts. Around the same time, I had a few friends I met who did fire spinning… I started performing and teaching at festivals throughout 2016 to 2019.”

During the early months of the pandemic in 2020, Haley bought her own aerial rig to continue training on her own. After a move to New Orleans and working with a circus troupe there, she decided to move back to Savannah to help restart the community here.

“Back when I was at SCAD, I would run public fire spinning and acro-yoga jams. People could come and learn for free in the park. I wanted to restart those up as well as start a circus troupe.”

Credit: Courtesy of the Kaleidoscope Circus Credit: Courtesy of the Kaleidoscope Circus

Through her performances for private events, Haley was able to approach Scotty Henley about hosting Kaleidoscope Circus at Plant Riverside. It seems it was meant to be.

Currently, Kaleidoscope Circus has seven members with a few who float between several troupes. Their skills cover all sorts of aerial performances, from hoops to silks to trapeze. They also have pole, fire, acrobatic, clown, and juggling acts among others. Haley said those attending the Saturday event will see fire poi, aerial silk, partner acrobatics, fire fans, and aerial lyra.

Even though this is a new partnership, both Kaleidoscope Circus and Henley seem to be excited about the opportunity. Henley said these events allow parents to connect with their children in a new way or give adults a chance to rediscover some of their childlike wonder.

IF YOU GO

What: Kaleidoscope Circus

When: Saturday at 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Where: Plant Riverside District, 400 W River Street

Info: PlantRiverside.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Kaleidoscope Circus bends reality with aerial arts at Plant Riverside District