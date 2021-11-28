Houlihan Bridge, the last working turnstile bridge in Georgia, is getting a big makeover

Data from the FHA analyzed by the USA Today Network, shows that a total of three bridges in Chatham County are considered to be in poor condition or "structurally deficient": the Houlihan Bridge over the Savannah River and the Middle River Bridge (both part of GA 25), and a bridge located in the Hunter Army Airfield base not longer than two meters.

Taking a look at the bigger picture, out of Georgia’s 15,438 total bridges, 374 are considered poor, a rate of 2.4%, compared to 7%, the nation’s rate.

Help in the form of $40 billion will go towards repairing and replacing America’s more than 45,000 deteriorating bridges. But for the nearly 100-year-old Houlihan and Middle River Bridge, the $65.5 million has already been procured prior to the bill's passage, and construction is slated to begin next year, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

Whether the GDOT will apply for additional funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is not yet known, said spokesperson Jill Nagel.

Frequently traveled by truckers and visitors, the state has put plans for the Houlihan on a fast track to – not repairs – but a complete makeover with a 2026 finish date in mind.

Why does the Houlihan Bridge and Middle River Bridge need repairs?

According to the GDOT, the historic bridges are in need of replacement “due to degrading structural and foundational integrity,” but Nagel explains that doesn’t mean the bridge is unsafe.

“If it wasn’t safe then it would be closed,” said Nagel, “All bridges in Georgia are inspected by bridge inspectors every two years. Now, if there's a reason, we do have a list where they will inspect it once a year.”

Nagel said because the bridge is so old, parts that need replacement can’t simply be ordered, but need to be completely fabricated, making repairs a long and tedious process and plans for a complete overhaul a timely necessity.

"Due to the age of this bridge and the high volume of commercial vehicles," the project is being put on a fast track, said Nagel. "And if another repair was needed, the repair time prolongs everything."

The GDOT is utilizing a design-build method for the project, which accelerates the process by contracting the project out to a single entity, the design-build team. In this case, it's Scott Bridge Company, Inc.

Several changes were made in recent years to accommodate the aging bridge. Earlier this year, the weight limit for trucks crossing the bridge was downgraded from 80,000 - 90,000 lbs. to 30,000 lbs., said Port Wentworth city manager Edwin Booth. After the change, truck traffic decreased from 31% to 25%.

In July 2020, the bridge was closed to traffic for about a week to fix visible signs of stress on the steel structure. And, about four years ago, the steel trusses were raised as some too-tall commercial vehicles would graze the top of the bridge.

Booth said the new bridges will allow "more trucks into South Carolina and away from GA-21," especially as traffic and business continues to surge at the Port of Savannah.

Bridge blueprints

The Houlihan Bridge, which currently sits 7 to 11 feet above the water depending on tide levels, is getting a significant lift. The current plans will raise the bridge to 65 feet above the water.

“We’re taking out the turnstile so we've got to raise that bridge considerably. It's going to have a higher profile," said Nagel.

Traditionally, the Houlihan, like other turnstile or swing bridges, detaches on both ends and rotates 90 degrees to allow barges to pass through on either side of its structure. That mechanism, which often accommodated rail bridges, is now falling out of fashion.

The Middle River Bridge, which does not see barge or cargo ship traffic, will remain at the same height even after construction.

Both bridge plans are under one contract with the Scott Bridge Company, Inc., said Nagel. During construction, roadways will remain open.

"We have a lot of truck traffic on that roadway coming from South Carolina coming into the port, so that's why we are keeping this roadway open," said Nagel.

Similar to the construction of the Islands Expressway, the new bridges will be built north of the existing bridges and the roadway will eventually align with the new structures once building is complete.

Though, previously the city of Port Wentworth had hoped to move and preserve the last functioning turnstile, Booth said the price tag for such a project has killed those plans. Moving the bridge alone would cost the city $2 million, said Booth, and then there’s the preservation aspect and where the bridge would go.

As of now, the city won’t be spending a dime on the Houlihan itself.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Houlihan Bridge, the last working turnstile bridge in Georgia, is getting a big makeover