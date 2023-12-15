Green, red and purple bike tire rims were shining within the halls of Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’ (SCCPSS) Early Learning Center at Henderson E. Formey School on Thursday.
Roughly 20 donated bikes were delivered to Pre-K and Kindergarten students at Formey courtesy of Gateway Terminals. The stop was the first of 10 at SCCPSS schools by Gateway representatives.
This is the second year Gateway has donated bikes to SCCPSS students.
“We have the opportunity to give back to the community,” said Gateway Terminals president Kevin Price. He said that 100 bikes were donated last year and this year they were able to provide 125 bikes.
As the students got acquainted with their new wheels, one said, “Now I don’t have to share my sister’s bike.” Another student expressed glee at receiving the same bike as a friend of his in the group. Another student mentioned that they had never been on a bike before.
“I hope [the bikes] give them [the children] the ability to get outside and exercise and have fun,” said Price. He explained that the bikes are donated by Gateway and employees volunteer to deliver them.
The other nine schools where students received bikes Thursday morning were:
- Shuman Elementary School
- Brock Elementary School
- Hodge Elementary School
- DeRenne Middle School
- Gadsden Elementary School
- Butler Elementary School
- Haven Elementary School
- Mercer Middle School
- Gould Elementary School
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Holiday cheer on wheels: More than 100 Savannah students surprised with donated bikes
