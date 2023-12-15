“We have the opportunity to give back to the community,” said Gateway Terminals president Kevin Price. He said that 100 bikes were donated last year and this year they were able to provide 125 bikes.

As the students got acquainted with their new wheels, one said, “Now I don’t have to share my sister’s bike.” Another student expressed glee at receiving the same bike as a friend of his in the group. Another student mentioned that they had never been on a bike before.

“I hope [the bikes] give them [the children] the ability to get outside and exercise and have fun,” said Price. He explained that the bikes are donated by Gateway and employees volunteer to deliver them.

The other nine schools where students received bikes Thursday morning were:

Shuman Elementary School

Brock Elementary School

Hodge Elementary School

DeRenne Middle School

Gadsden Elementary School

Butler Elementary School

Haven Elementary School

Mercer Middle School

Gould Elementary School

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Holiday cheer on wheels: More than 100 Savannah students surprised with donated bikes

