History in the making? Fort Pulaski changes call for public comments

The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public comments about updates planned for the Fort Pulaski National Monument.

Driving down U.S. 80, thousands of visitors a year pull off the road and step into the history of the Civil War at Fort Pulaski. But nearing its 100th anniversary as a national monument in 2024, Fort Pulaski has several "aged facilities" that no longer meet functional visitor and operational demand according to a press release from NPS.

A new "Development Concept Plan" is looking to ease car and parking related issues, move facilities on the site and more to ensure the historic monument can meet its popular demand and be resilient to natural forces.

Moving facilities, ADA compliance and cars

NPS's Development Concept Plan (DCP) for Fort Pulaski National Monument will provide comprehensive guidance for addressing the park’s facility and infrastructure needs and aims to tackle a few of the national monument's biggest challenges.

NPS stated that storms and sea-level rise are also exacerbating the physical decline of some “important” park facilities.

When visitors first arrive, they will already encounter the first slate of changes: entry and parking. The plan looks to relocate the entrance booth closer to the visitor center and provide a queueing lane for entry. It also aims to modify the fort parking entrance road to use the original alignment and use a one-way loop, as well as add a third tier of parking and a large vehicle turnaround at the visitor center parking area.

In terms of location changes, the plan seeks to construct a new building near the U.S. Coast Guard station to house park maintenance, cultural and natural resources and law enforcement staff and equipment. The Volunteers-In-Parks campsites would also be relocated with the plan looking to move these to the field across from the maintenance yard.

Additionally, the updates would include improving the picnic area and restrooms to meet Architectural Barriers Act standards, a law that requires buildings or facilities that were designed, built or altered with federal dollars or leased by federal agencies after August 12, 1968 be accessible.

Have thoughts?

Public comments will be open through July 12, and the period includes opportunities to submit written comments and speak in person at a public meeting. The public is invited to join park staff and attend an in-person meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 at the park visitor center to share information about the plan and planning process, gather input, and answer questions from the public.

This won't be the last opportunity for public engagement. According to NPS's plan process, the agency will request a public review of the plan next summer after receiving and incorporating this year's feedback and developing management alternatives.

Marisa Mecke is an environmental journalist. She can be reached at mmecke@gannett.com or 912-328-4411.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: History in the making? Fort Pulaski changes call for public comments

