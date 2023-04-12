From NASA to Jesus, John Nelson has illustrated life and America for 94 years

One day John was sent home early from the institute because a reception with alcohol was planned and John was only 17. Unfortunately, he missed an opportunity to meet honoree Norman Rockwell, one of the greatest illustrators of all time.

In the 1940s, John joined the U.S. Army and was assigned to the Army’s Psychological Warfare unit as an artist. Following his military stint, he continued a a versatile career as a fashion artist, as well as an illustrator for printing companies and advertising agencies. Eventually he established his own company -- John Nelson Design and Illustration, Inc.

Credit: Polly Powers Stramm / For Savannah Morning News Credit: Polly Powers Stramm / For Savannah Morning News

From one day to the next, John never knew what he would be charged with illustrating or what clients for whom he would be working. From tractors to space rockets and most everything in between, John illustrations are detailed and colored with vivid hues.

“It was fun,” he recalled recently, while attending the opening reception for him at First Baptist. He walked around the room pointing out the different stages in the life of Jesus that he has painted as recently as a few years ago. The paintings are reminiscent of Jesus and other biblical figures featured on vintage Sunday school books and the cardboard hand fans given out by funeral home personnel before the age of air conditioning.

Faith has always been an essential part of John’s life, he explained. Years ago, he created annual calendars of religious art and discovered the joy of weaving his art career with his life of faith, he added. His 200-plus religious paintings are the result of that long-term ongoing calendar series published internationally.

John’s industrial and advertising art included clients such as Northwest Airlines, The Toro Company, John Deere, the St. Paul (Minn.), Port Authority, Billy Graham’s Decision Magazine, 3M, Meredith Publishing, and Norwood religious calendars, among many others.

He has illustrated Better Homes and Gardens’ cookbooks and a series of volumes he illustrated for The Children’s World, including ones on tennis great Billie Jean King, football legend Vince Lombardi and U.S. Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, which he counts as a favorite.

A highlight of John’s career was his selection by NASA as an artist in the space agency’s art program entitled, “The Artist and the Space Shuttle”. His painting, “Space Visitor,” toured Europe with NASA’s exhibition and that painting of the Columbia space shuttle is now part of NASA’s permanent art collection.

