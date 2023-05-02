X

Construction worker dies after falling at Hyundai Metaplant site

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News
22 minutes ago

A subcontractor died from injuries sustained when he fell from a building under construction at the Hyundai Metaplant site in Bryan County.

According to a Hyundai Motor Group release, the worker's harness lanyard failed and he fell from the three-story structure that will serve as the electric vehicle factory's paint shop. The accident occurred April 29.

A statement by Michael Stewart, Hyundai's director of public relations and communications, reads, “The safety and security of everyone in our facility and at the construction site is our highest priority and we have full commitment to following Occupational Industrial Safety and Health policies.”

“Together with the contractor and the relevant authorities, we are fully supporting the investigation to understand the full circumstances of the incident to ensure this type of accident does not reoccur,” said Stewart. “We express our deepest condolences to the individual’s family, friends and coworkers.”

The Savannah Harbor Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority, also known as the Savannah JDA, also released a statement expressing condolences and affirming Hyundai's commitment to safety and security at the construction site.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Construction worker dies after fall from structure at Hyundai Metaplant site

