Construction worker dies after falling at Hyundai Metaplant site

According to a Hyundai Motor Group release, the worker's harness lanyard failed and he fell from the three-story structure that will serve as the electric vehicle factory's paint shop. The accident occurred April 29.

A statement by Michael Stewart, Hyundai's director of public relations and communications, reads, “The safety and security of everyone in our facility and at the construction site is our highest priority and we have full commitment to following Occupational Industrial Safety and Health policies.”