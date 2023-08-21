Coalition of Savannah organizations supporting mothers through National Breastfeeding Month

August is National Breastfeeding Month and Healthy Savannah, along with local advocates, is continuing its push to help support families with newborns and increase inclusivity in the workplace.

Breastfeeding provides many benefits for infants and mothers, including lowering the risk of certain diseases such as asthma and type 1 diabetes as well as providing a boost to the baby's immune system. For mothers, studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have shown that breast and ovarian cancer, as well as type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, are less commonly seen among those who breastfeed.

"I always tell my mothers that breastfeeding is medicine to your baby," said Shawntay Gadson, a lactation consultant and owner of Glow Lactation Services. "I always want them to know your baby's getting antibodies from your body, and it's helping fight infections and illnesses and it's easier to digest. There are so many benefits of breastfeeding and, of course, you get to have the opportunity to bond with your baby as well."

Barriers to breastfeeding

However, not all mothers are able to breastfeed due to issues with lactation and latching, and there are several barriers that exist which can make the natural act of motherhood an inconvenient option. These barriers can look like unsupportive work policies, lack of parental leave, cultural norms and lack of family support.

In December 2022, President Joe Biden signed into law the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act (PUMP Act) which expanded workplace protections for employees with a need to express breast milk. It replaced the 2010 Break Time for Nursing Mothers Act which required employers to provide reasonable break time and a private, non-bathroom space for breastfeeding employees to pump during the work day, but excluded nearly one in four women of childbearing age.

That push is also seen locally. Nandi Marshall, an associate professor and associate dean of academic affairs in the Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health at Georgia Southern University, works with Chatham County employers to help make sure they have places for mothers to pump in the workplace.

Among other barriers to breastfeeding are persistant racial and ethnic disparities. According to a study by the National Library of Medicine, Black mothers experience unique challenges when it comes to breastfeeding, including a lack of resources and support.

The study stated that “Lack of access to and knowledge of breastfeeding laws and policies, as well as negative cultural norms or stigma, were important barriers across groups.”

To acknowledge those barriers, a Black Breastfeeding Week takes place from August 25-31 in concert with National Breastfeeding Month.

Healthy Savannah, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia, the Chatham County Health Department, Georgia Southern University Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health and Glow Lactation are offering several free and open-to-the-public events in August to promote breastfeeding.

Glow Lactation will host a peer advocates session at the Armstrong Center in classroom 105 on Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29. This workshop will provide information for community members to advocate and promote breastfeeding throughout the community.

The Department of Health Coastal Health District is hosting virtual woman, infants and children (WIC) advocate training sessions on the third Friday of each month at 10 a.m. The last session will be 10 a.m., Aug. 25. To register and for more information, visit https://coastalhealthdistrict.org/programs-services/health-promotion-disease-prevention/wic-ambassadors/

Glow Lactation offers a Mommy Moments Breastfeeding Support Group, where Black mothers can share their breastfeeding journeys. Interested participants can register at www.glowlactation.com or text MOMMYMOMENTS to 912-758-3438.

