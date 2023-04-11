3 injured in partial floor collapse at Savannah’s federal courthouse

The construction at the courthouse site has been a disruption for neighboring businesses for months.

Altered traffic patterns along with lack of communication has frustrated businesses who rely on foot traffic and visitors coming through the area. The federal contract to renovate the courthouse was supposed to take a year. Now, more than a year after construction began, it’s estimated to be completed in 2024.

Since the construction began, the left turn lane on State Street has been blocked off. The east lane of Whitaker Street is also barred between State and Broughton. Subcontractor vehicles take up parking spaces, as well as the blocked off western side of the square.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Three injured after portion of third floor collapses at Federal Courthouse construction site

