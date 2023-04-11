BreakingNews
3 injured in partial floor collapse at Savannah’s federal courthouse

Credit: Richard Burkhart, Richard Burkhart

Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

This is a developing story.

A portion of the third floor at the Tomochichi Federal Building and United States Courthouse building in Wright Square collapsed on Tuesday, resulting in three workers being injured.

The injuries were not critical, the Savannah Fire Department confirmed.

The workers were working on the third floor of the courthouse when part of that floor fell onto the second floor, Wayne Ifill, Savannah Fire battalion chief, said. The building will be shut down until the structural engineer arrives from South Carolina to determine when its safe to re-enter, Ifill added.

History of the construction at the site

The construction at the courthouse site has been a disruption for neighboring businesses for months.

Altered traffic patterns along with lack of communication has frustrated businesses who rely on foot traffic and visitors coming through the area. The federal contract to renovate the courthouse was supposed to take a year. Now, more than a year after construction began, it’s estimated to be completed in 2024.

Credit: Richard Burkhart, Richard Burkhart

Since the construction began, the left turn lane on State Street has been blocked off. The east lane of Whitaker Street is also barred between State and Broughton. Subcontractor vehicles take up parking spaces, as well as the blocked off western side of the square.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Three injured after portion of third floor collapses at Federal Courthouse construction site

