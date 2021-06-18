Fleming began his legal career at HunterMaclean in 1990. After a brief stint as general counsel with a large hospital system, he returned to the law firm in 1995. He chairs HunterMaclean's health care practice group. Apart from health care law, Fleming has helped clients with bankruptcy and creditors’ rights issues and has practiced immigration and nationality law.

Fleming graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor's degree in 1986 and a juris doctorate in 1989. Recently, he was included on The Best Lawyers in America list for 2021 and was named one of Georgia's Super Lawyers in the area of health care for 2021.

He is a past president of the Georgia Academy of Healthcare Attorneys and is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

Joining Fleming on the list include: Verda M. Colvin, Georgia Court of Appeals judge; Aaron B. Mason, Clayton County Superior Court judge; Shondeana Crews Morris, DeKalb County Superior Court judge; Andrew A. Pinson, Solicitor General at the Office of the Attorney General; and Holly W. Veal, Flint Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah attorney on Gov. Brian Kemp's shortlist for Georgia Supreme Court