Savannah Archives: W.W. Law Collection filled with Savannah music influences

Savannah Morning News | 1 hour ago
By City of Savannah Municipal Archives staff
June is African American Music Appreciation Month. Created by President Jimmy Carter in 1979, this month celebrates the African-American musical influences that make up an essential part of our nation's culture. Black Americans are credited with major contributions to the creation of blues, jazz, hip hop, rap, sacred music, rock 'n' roll, and more.

The W. W. Law Collection features a variety of materials and resources related to African-American music, from audio recordings of well-known local, national and international artists, including Marian Anderson, Paul Robeson, the King Cole Trio, and Odetta, to books about musicians and music styles, as well as sheet music and songbooks.

To explore more of what this treasured collection has to offer, visit savannahga.gov/wwlaw.

City of Savannah Municipal Archives, Archives@savannahga.gov, Discover the Archives: savannahga.gov/MunicipalArchives.

