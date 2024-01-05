Pete the Cat joins Jittery Joe’s for coffee collab

The children’s cartoon character Pete the Cat is coming aboard to help Jittery Joe’s with their newest coffee.
Pete the Cat was created by Georgia-based artist James Dean, based on his pet cat, and has appeared in a series of books and television shows.
The Pete the Cat coffee is called “Pete’s Groovy Brew,” and will combine beans from Guatemala and Peru to create a smooth blend, according to a press release.
According to Dean, the first time he ever drew Pete as a cartoon, he drew him sitting on a chair holding a cup of coffee.
“Like Pete, I love coffee and have been a fan of Jittery Joe’s since they opened the first location in Athens over 20 years ago,” Dean said in the release. “I never dreamed that there would be Pete the Cat coffee!”
Pete’s Groovy Brew is available for purchase online, or at Fresh Market, Whole Foods and Savi Provisions. A portion of the sale proceeds will be donated to the American Library Association.
Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta
Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta
MEET OUR PARTNER
Today’s story comes from our partner, Rough Draft Atlanta. Rough Draft publishes Reporter Newspapers, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at RoughDraftAtlanta.com or on Instagram @RoughDraftATL.
If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
About the Author