New sign emphasizes Mars Wrigley’s commitment to Albany

Mars Wrigley, with the support of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, unveiled a new sign at the company’s Albany facility, proudly showcasing the site’s COMBOS line and celebrating Mars Wrigley’s continued commitment to Albany. The occasion was celebrated with an Albany Area Chamber ribbon-cutting.

COMBOS, the ultimate-stuffed snack, is produced only in Albany by Mars Wrigley at its site on Oakridge Drive, and has been since 1978. Popular flavors include Pizzeria Pretzel and Cheddar Cheese Cracker.

The new sign features Mars and COMBOS logos and the tagline, “We Make A Great COMBO.”

“Albany and Mars absolutely make a great combo, in more ways than one,” Albany Area Chamber President/CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes said in a chamber news release. “We’re grateful for Mars’ continued investment in Albany and for its support of programs and initiatives that make a broad social and economic impact on our community.

“Mars has been part of the community for decades, and Albany being the sole manufacturing home of COMBOS speaks to Albany’s advantages with respect to transportation and logistics infrastructure, work force, business climate and community relationships.”

Albany’s Mars Wrigley facility is part of Mars Incorporated, a global, family-owned business that believes “the world we want tomorrow starts with the business we do today.” That ethos resonates with the local facility, whose commitment to community is demonstrated in support of programs including the FLEX ABY youth entrepreneurial competition, the COMBOS Marathon and Half Marathon and the comprehensive Albany-Dougherty Works! Talent Strategy 2.0, managed by the Albany Area Chamber Foundation.

“We are so proud of this site, the product we produce, and being an employer of choice in Albany,” Kristen Murray, the Albany site director for Mars Wrigley, said. “Worldwide, we are the only facility in the world that is producing COMBOS. We are committed to growing this brand, growing this site, and being a good partner with the community.”

Learn more about the COMBOS story and heritage at www.combos.com.

