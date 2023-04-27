New book chronicles the history of Atlanta’s record stores

Wax ‘n’ Facts in Little Five Points, Wuxtry in Decatur, and Fantasyland in Buckhead have all been in business for nearly 50 years.

“Those three stores are the kings,” Radford said. “Wax ‘n’ Facts pre-dates New Wave and Punk as phenomenon’s. They have witnessed a lot at that store.”

Criminal Records, Ella Guru, relative newcomer Disorder Vinyl, and an ode to the much-missed Eat More Records are also included in the book.

Rather than a straight narrative, Radford let the owners, employees past and present, musicians, and shoppers tell the stories of the record stores in a series of oral histories. It’s a breezy, funny, nostalgic read.

And he’s not done yet. Radford said the interest in the book has already led to discussions with the press for volume two. He said he wants to dive into folks’ memories of former institutions like Tower Records, Peaches, and Turtles.

To purchase a signed copy of Radford’s book, visit https://radatl.com/.

