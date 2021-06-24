Martin Luther King Jr. books, speeches find new publisher

More on Martin Luther King Jr.: King memorial at Plant Riverside should be first of many honoring African American icons

“Dr. King’s prophetic message of peace, hope, love and equality continue to impact the world today,” said Eric Tidwell, the manager of the King Estate. “That message is needed now more than ever. We look forward to utilizing HarperCollins’ global footprint to continue the perpetuation of Dr. King’s wonderful legacy through new creative literary projects.”

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but it includes world rights to publish from the King archives across all formats, including children’s books, ebooks, audiobooks, journals, and graphic novels in all languages.

As part of the deal, HarperCollins will work with prominent Black scholars, actors, artists, performers and social activists to help bring King’s works to a new audience. That would include an annual reissue of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech from the 1963 March on Washington, with a new introduction each year from a contemporary writer.

“We view this as a unique global publishing program, leveraging the company’s collective creative efforts to develop region-specific yet universally appealing publications that illustrate how extensive and inclusive Dr. King’s work is,” said Judith Curr, the president and publisher of the HarperOne Group. “We see this as an opportunity to further solidify Dr. King’s legacy as one of the world’s essential figures in the fight for justice and equality.”

The deal with HarperCollins ends the King estate’s agreement with Beacon Press, which published updated editions of King’s speeches and sermons.

Amy Berkower, the literary agent who represented the estate, said sales at Beacon Hill “had been disappointing in recent years.”

“We felt the books had to be packaged in a much more contemporary way,” she said.

HarperCollins’ relationship with King dates back to 1958 when the company published the landmark “Stride Toward Freedom: The Montgomery Story.” It’s King’s retelling of the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which launched him to national prominence.

Now, the publishing house is “excited by the prospect of expanding his reach in new ways,” said HarperCollins’ president Brian Murray.

This story originally appeared in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: King books find a new old home

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Martin Luther King Jr. books, speeches find new publisher