Jackson valedictorian, salutatorian encourage classmates with Taylor Swift lyrics

“In moments of adversity, they found their strengths, cherish the memories they created, the friends they made and the experiences that have shaped us,” she said of the Class of 2024′s path to graduation. “No matter where life takes us, we will always carry courage, hope and the dreams of our youth.”

She encouraged the graduates to do as Taylor Swift suggests in the song, “You’re On Your Own, Kid.”

“Take the moment and taste it. You have no reason to be afraid. You’re on your own, kid. But you can face this,” Glover said. “May we continue to learn and thrive no matter what our paths may be. We have grown together, we have succeeded together and we will be Red Devils for life.”

Valedictorian Taylor Newnan encouraged her fellow graduates using four Taylor Swift lyrics: Long story short, I survived; When you are young, they assume you know nothing; You’re on your own, kid, you always have been; and We are happy, free, long and confused at the same time.

“Thank you to anyone who poured into a graduate sitting here today on Red Devil Hill,” she said. “Our parents and teachers are no longer there to hold our hands, but we are ready for this new era. Life is about making mistakes, finding your path and trusting the process. And, like Taylor Swift said: No matter what happens in life, be good to people.”

JHS Principal Desmond Foster recognized the numerous students who earned scholarships through their hard work and dedication. This included students who earned the HOPE Scholarship, the Zell Miller Scholarship and the Georgia REACH Scholarship.

Some $519,908 in local and private scholarships have been awarded to this year’s class. HOPE scholarships awarded to this year’s seniors totaled an estimated $1.45 million. Foster said, collectively, this year’s graduates are eligible to receive more than $7.7 million in scholarships over the next four years to help cover their college expenses.

