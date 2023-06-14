Jackson brothers create two new murals in Butts County

The Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in May to dedicate the two new murals on the corner of Mulberry Street and Third Street.

Located on the side of the Mesquite Building, one mural depicts Butts County as Georgia’s Outdoor Capital with pictures of various sites of interest in the county, including Jackson Lake, Jenkinsburg, Jackson, Flovilla, Indian Springs, Dauset Trails and High Falls. The second mural is a directional mural indicating mileage to various points of interest in Butts County.

Butts County secured a Vibrant Communities Grant through the Georgia Council for the Arts to help pay for the murals. This program is sponsored in part by GCA through appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly and support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Credit: Butts County Chamber of Commerce Credit: Butts County Chamber of Commerce

An additional façade grant was obtained by the City of Jackson’s Downtown Development Authority to help pay for cleaning and applying the base coat of paint to the side of the building.

“This was a collaborative effort between the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, the Butts County Administration, city of Jackson DDA, and the Georgia Council for the Arts,” said Butts County Chamber Director Lisa Durden. The owner of the building, Humberto Colin, granted permission for the artwork to be displayed, and K.P. Painting LLC prepped and painted the side of the building with a shade from the city of Jackson’s approved Historical Collection of colors.

The artwork was completed by local artists Chase and Chanse Taylor. The team of brothers also created a mural for the city of Flovilla in 2021.

The 24-year-old twins say it took about two months to finish the mural.

“We were excited to get the gig, and our family is proud of us,” said Chase Taylor. “We had a lot of people honk their horns at us and that was a good feeling.”

Both brothers hold associate degrees in art from Gordon College. In addition to murals, they do commissioned portraits, canvas paintings, tattoos and custom shoes. Their art can also be found at Cultural Experience ATL, an interactive art exhibit in Atlanta.

Credit: Jackson Progress-Argus Credit: Jackson Progress-Argus

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Jackson Progress-Argus. The Jackson Progress-Argus publishes weekly in print and online at jacksonprogress-argus.com, providing coverage of community news, events, and sports in Butts County.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.