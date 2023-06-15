Historic Rome theater hosts free screening of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

A free Juneteenth screening of the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will take place on Sunday, June 18 at the DeSoto Theatre.

As part of the Juneteenth celebration weekend planned by Rome-Floyd NAACP, One Community United has partnered with the Rome International Film Festival and The Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation to host a free showing of the 2022 blockbuster film.

The film will be screened at the DeSoto Theatre on Sunday, June 18 at 3:30 pm.

Donations will be accepted and concessions will be available for a charge to help defray the costs incurred by the three non-profits hosting the film. The DeSoto doors will open at 2:30 p.m. and the theater accommodates 498 people. Attendees are encouraged to come early to ensure they get seats.

“We are developing a great partnership with RIFF and The DeSoto,” said Cheryl Jenkins, president of One Community United. “We are united in our belief that experiencing art together is a wonderful way to build community. And this showing during the Juneteenth celebrations and on Father’s Day is a great community and family event.”

Of the film The Hollywood Reporter said, “it reflects universal themes about the importance of grief, fate, honor and duty — all themes that add new texture to viewers’ understanding of both the singular hero’s journey and the multiplied power of community.”

“We’ve admired the mission of One Community United for years, and recently have been working together on some very interesting film events that will take place in Floyd County throughout the rest of 2023 and 2024,” said Leanne Cook, Executive Director of RIFF, Inc. “As T’Challa said at the conclusion of the first Black Panther, ‘More connects us than divides us,” and “In times of crisis the wise build bridges, while the foolish build barriers.’ Northwest Georgia needs more bridges and watching movies together is a proven way to help increase community spirit.”

The movie garnered numerous awards after its release in 2022, including nominations for NAACP Image Awards, Critics Choice, Golden Globes, and five Oscar nominations. The $250 million movie was shot largely in Georgia, specifically Atlanta and Brunswick.

Aside from the movie, attendees will be able to learn more about the mission and upcoming events for all three organizations. Attendees are also encouraged to donate to the organizations and to bring funds to pay for traditional movie treats, sodas or water.

Other Juneteenth events in Rome

In addition to the film screening, here are a few other upcoming local events celebrating Juneteenth:

June 16 — Friday, 6 p.m. City Auditorium — Theme: “Still, We Rise”

June 17 — Saturday, noon, parade on Broad Street

June 18 — Sunday Morning Worship Service at 11 a.m. with Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Terrell Shields at 445 E14th St. in Rome. The speaker will be former State Representative Tyrone Brooks.

June 19 — Monday, 6 p.m., Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road in Rome. Students of Excellence scholarship event speaker, Christian Barnes, Principal of Rome Middle School. Entertainment by Hardy Sams and the Blues Connection Band, food, dancing. $45 for couples, $25 for singles, $15 for students. Ticket deadline purchase is June 15. Call 770-547-8360 for tickets or information.

Credit: Rome News-Tribune Credit: Rome News-Tribune

MEET OUR PARTNER

This story is published via a content-sharing agreement between the AJC and the Rome News-Tribune. Visit them online at northwestgeorgianews.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.