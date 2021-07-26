ajc logo
Here's where you can get a COVID test and vaccine in Savannah

Savannah Morning News
By Kim Luciani, Savannah Morning News
20 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases are once again surging in Savannah and throughout Georgia, with the highly contagious Delta variant accounting for about 12% of the state's current cases.

The City of Savannah reinstated its mask mandate Monday. The city's previous mask mandate was implemented last July and changed to an advisory at the end of May.

Gov. Brian Kemp said last week the state has no plans to implement restrictions and encouraged people to get vaccinated.

In Chatham County, 42% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Thursday and 46% had at least one dose, while Georgia was at 40% and 45%, respectively.

Since July 1, there have been 13,382 new COVID-19 cases in Georgia. A recent analysis of public health data by The Augusta Chronicle found Georgia's new cases were up 112% over the first two weeks in July.

Where to get COVID testing in Savannah

Rapid, drive-through and other COVID testing options are available at various locations in the Savannah area.

Georgia COVID vaccine tracker

