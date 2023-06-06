‘Gone With the Wind’ museum reopens in Marietta

The scent of barbecue wafted over Brumby Hall and Gardens on a sweltering Saturday afternoon as fans gathered to celebrate the grand reopening of Marietta’s Gone With the Wind Museum.

“We wanted to get everyone together who helped make this possible,” said Lindsey Wiles, communications manager for the city of Marietta.

Wiles said two trees were planted in the garden in memory of actors Mickey Kuhn, who played Beau Wilkes in the film, and Patrick Curtis, who played baby Beau Wilkes. Both died last year.

Melodies from the acoustic duo Whim’s Tiskey filled the garden as people ate smoked meats and drank sweet tea. Some dressed in period costumes, which helped turn Brumby Hall into Tara for the day.

The museum closed last fall when Dr. Christopher Sullivan, who owned the previous collection, sold it after displaying it in Marietta for nearly two decades. The museum reopened thanks to Vicki Rogers, who for about 40 years has been a prolific collector of memorabilia from Margaret Mitchell’s acclaimed 1936 novel and the 1939 film. She donated roughly 1,000 pieces of her collection totaling more than 6,000 items to Marietta for its museum. The rest is in her Gone With the Wind Remembered Museum in Cleburne, Texas.

Brumby Hall, which houses the museum, was built in 1851 for Col. Arnoldus Brumby. He went to West Point with Union Gen. William Sherman, which is why the house wasn’t burned down, Wiles said.

Standing beneath the shade of a white pergola, Joseph Green stood by his replicas of the dresses worn in the film, answering questions as people gazed in amazement at his craftsmanship.

“Each dress took well over 100 hours to make,” said Green, an Oklahoma resident who started making dresses at age 12.

“I love ‘Gone With the Wind’ because of my grandma,” he said.

Bethanie Copeland, a self-described “Windy,” also came from Oklahoma with her family to attend the celebration.

“I heard about it from Facebook,” Copeland said. “I am a fan of both the book and film. It’s the only book I’ve read twice besides the Bible.”

Dressed in traditional 1800s attire with a top hat and black suit, Steve Manddern enjoyed the scene.

“I came to support the museum and see what the new exhibit is like,” he said.

Wearing a purple, Civil War-era hoop skirt, Lauren Blinn, of Aces & Eights, an educational nonprofit organization, walked around in black lace gloves holding a black parasol to block the sun.

“It’s awesome,” Blinn said. “I love seeing all the costumes and the gardens are beautiful.”

Brittany Trambauer-Smith, also of Aces & Eights, walked around in a flowing, royal blue dress with a white parasol taking pictures with people in attendance.

“I’ve been costuming for 10 years,” said Trambauer-Smith, noting her group does reenactments and living history.

Taking a short walk to the side garden, 40 or so people gathered to watch the unveiling of plaques dedicated to the memory of the actors, Kuhn and Curtis.

Kuhn’s widow, Barbara Kuhn, unveiled the plaque honoring her late husband, while Vicki Rogers removed a cloth covering from the plaque dedicated to Curtis, who died last year at 83.

Tearing up with emotion, Barbara Kuhn said she was happy to share the memory of her late husband, who died last year at age 90, with the crowd.

“It hasn’t quite sunk in yet to all of us that they’re not with us anymore,” Vicki Rogers said, “But they’re always going to be with us in Marietta. They were both friends of Marietta and loved the museum.”

