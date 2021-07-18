"Mincey refused to do as instructed and suddenly stepped out of the vehicle. Mincey then pointed a firearm at officers and an officer fired gunshots at Mincey, striking him. Mincey was pronounced dead at the scene," the GBI release read.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab.

This marks the 54th officer-involved shooting that GBI has been requested to investigate this year. No Savannah police officers were injured.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation, and upon completion, it will be provided to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for review.

No officers were injured in this incident.

This officer-involved shooting comes on the heels of the death of William Zachary Harvey, who died on April 2 in a Savannah Police Department interview room while being questioned in connection to an aggravated assault.

Five Savannah police officers were fired as a result of the investigation into Harvey's death.

Check back to savannahnow.com for updates.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: GBI: Man shot and killed by Savannah police after pointing gun during traffic stop