Fort Moore soldier dies after medical emergency during training

A 19-year-old soldier is dead following a medical emergency on July 12 while participating in a training event with his company at Fort Moore, according to a release.

The soldier has been identified as Pfc. Jacob T. Atchison whose death is being investigated by medical professionals, the release says.

The Army says the medical emergency happened during training and EMS and drill sergeants were immediately notified and began to administer combat lifesaver procedures. Atchison was then transported to Martin Army Community Hospital where medical staff pronounced him dead shortly after arrival, according to the release.

The Army did not disclose when the death occurred.

“We are all deeply saddened by the loss of this outstanding soldier and send our heartfelt condolences to his family,” said Lt. Col. Josh Horner, commander of 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment in a statement. “They are in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Army says Atchison was from Pella, Iowa, and began his Infantry One Unit Training on May 12.

He had just been named “Top Shot” for Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment, for qualifying as an expert marksman with his weapon, the M4, the Army said.

“Those who volunteer to defend the nation represent the very best of us,” said 1st Lt. Kyle J. Whittaker, Atchison’s company commander said in a statement. “The loss of Jacob will be keenly felt by his teammates and the Army, now and in the future.”

