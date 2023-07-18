Fort Moore soldier dies after medical emergency during training

Credit: U.S. Army

Credit: U.S. Army

Partner Badge Logo
Partner
By Kelby Hutchison, Ledger-Enquirer
1 hour ago
X

This story was originally published by the Ledger-Enquirer.

A 19-year-old soldier is dead following a medical emergency on July 12 while participating in a training event with his company at Fort Moore, according to a release.

The soldier has been identified as Pfc. Jacob T. Atchison whose death is being investigated by medical professionals, the release says.

The Army says the medical emergency happened during training and EMS and drill sergeants were immediately notified and began to administer combat lifesaver procedures. Atchison was then transported to Martin Army Community Hospital where medical staff pronounced him dead shortly after arrival, according to the release.

The Army did not disclose when the death occurred.

“We are all deeply saddened by the loss of this outstanding soldier and send our heartfelt condolences to his family,” said Lt. Col. Josh Horner, commander of 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment in a statement. “They are in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Army says Atchison was from Pella, Iowa, and began his Infantry One Unit Training on May 12.

He had just been named “Top Shot” for Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment, for qualifying as an expert marksman with his weapon, the M4, the Army said.

“Those who volunteer to defend the nation represent the very best of us,” said 1st Lt. Kyle J. Whittaker, Atchison’s company commander said in a statement. “The loss of Jacob will be keenly felt by his teammates and the Army, now and in the future.”

Credit: Ledger-Enquirer

Credit: Ledger-Enquirer

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus. The Ledger-Enquirer provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley at ledger-enquirer.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Kelby Hutchison, Ledger-Enquirer
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

First lady Jill Biden visits Georgia to tout White House’s job plans1h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Legal bills mount for Georgia Republican Party in Trump investigation
4h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy southern poverty law center

EXCLUSIVE: Complaints about Cobb teacher predated book debate, records show
2h ago

NEW: Recovering Carrollton officer moves forward with forgiveness, faith, positivity
3h ago

NEW: Recovering Carrollton officer moves forward with forgiveness, faith, positivity
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia players emphasize ‘owning up to mistakes’
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: FILE

Dunwoody food hall employees accuse owner of malfeasance regarding pay, hiring
4h ago
How Black college students in Atlanta are reacting to affirmative action ruling
Two white Columbus police officers sued for discrimination. They just settled their case
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Celebration of life fit for a King: Homegoing service for Christine King Farris (Photos)
7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
Hartsfield-Jackson No. 1 in nation for guns caught in first half of year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top