Fight the War Within Foundation raises money for mental health

The Effingham County public relations guru is looking all tanned and fit, tells me that she recently started riding motorcycles and "has the same boyfriend, same house and same three jobs." Introducing me to Sarah "Hollywood" Maxwell, an uber charismatic service writer at Harley Davidson, I giggle when I see the diminutive tuxedo-suited biker take charge of the dance floor.

Next up is a lady that has to be following me because Victoria Baylor is everywhere! The mindset and clarity coach has created a wave of self-care awareness in the past two years, has interviewed half of Savannah and graciously introduces me to her guests, hiking and horseback riding fan Saray Tenen and special education teacher Kimberly Smith.

Having met Victoria at church 23 years ago, Kimberly tells me that she is also an Army veteran and that “during my first week assigned to the Warrior Transition Battalion, I investigated a soldier’s suicide. When Victoria told me about this event, I had to attend,” shares the 20-year retired veteran.

Next is a flurry of pics of Anand Rao, the past commander of VFW 4392, my favorite couple from Post 135 Jennifer Fortenberry and Mike Ball, then a long-last-seen Pooler couple Shannon and Frank Garza. Over their shoulder, I see Navy veteran Gene Harley waving me over for a photo with Richard and catering queen Kristy Crill.

Slow down Gene! Let's talk about your looking all kinds of good, amped up Facebook posts where you are traveling, boating and doing super dad fun stuff with your kids! With plans for his first concert since the pandemic started of Parker McCollum in Statesboro in September, Gene is amped on his plans.

My best man pic of the night is courtesy of dapper-dressed dudes Rick Murillo, D'Angelo Shaw, Darios Vergara and David Hollers. My best female pic of the night is Miranda with her all-female executive team Amy Tamayo Headrick, Ashli Clubine, Maureen McDermott and Stephanie Boaz.

With so many beloved veterans in the room, I am on the lookout for the best-dressed post commander in all the land when I see him arrive and make a bee line over to hug Maya. Seeing the relationship evolve between James Putney and Maja makes my heart happy!

With speeches and awards out of the way, I get a chance to pause Miranda. Three years ago and two weeks after delivering their daughter Essex, Miranda lost her husband, retired SPC Garrett Briggs, to suicide. Her devastation led to forming Fight the War Within Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing resources to those living with post traumatic stress as a result of military or first responder service or any other tragic event.

“We provide emergency grants which cover everything from a house payment, funeral cost and child care assistance to care packages for returning soldiers. Our all-volunteer team connects people with the medical, financial and mental solutions to help fight internal wars that we can’t see,” shares foundation founder.

Continuing their Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for warriors in the Savannah area, Miranda gets emotional telling me, “This community has opened their arms to me and our mission of working towards ending suicide.” And we will keep those arms open as you and your 25 volunteers continue to save lives through Fight the War Within.

For more on the Fight the War Within Foundation, go online to: fightthewarwithin.org.

