Emergency Operation Center opens ahead of severe weather in Albany

The Albany-Dougherty County Emergency Operation Center was activated at Monday evening ahead of potentially severe weather, Albany-Dougherty County officials announced.
The area is under an enhanced risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather that began Monday night and is scheduled to continue through Tuesday. The EOC will be available to answer any storm-related questions. Citizens can reach the EOC at (229) 302-1900. In emergencies, though, individuals are encouraged to dial 911.
The National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., offices notes that southwest Georgia is likely to experience significant a high-impact and severe weather event with heavy rains, possible severe thunderstorms, damaging wind gusts and localized flash flooding through Tuesday afternoon. The weather service listed rain chances at 90% for Monday night and 100% for Tuesday.
Along with the weather system will come the strong possibility of tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail, the NWS said in its updated projections on Monday. Pockets of flash flooding and river flooding also are possible.
The rain is expected to move out Tuesday evening with only a slight chance of showers, and Wednesday will see mostly sunny weather with chillier temperatures.
Credit: Albany Herald
